Agong concerned about limited, crowded space in Mina

MAKKAH (July 2): The issue of limited and crowded space in Mina has drawn the attention of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah who is concerned about the welfare of Malaysian pilgrims.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Senator Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar said His Majesty, concerned about the welfare of Malaysian pilgrims, had sent a message for him to look into the matter.

Following that, the minister said he had discussed with the top management of Tabung Haji (TH) for the Haj Pilgrimage Advisory Committee (TH-JAKIM) to provide suggestions on improving the situation.

“Islam is a religion that provides solutions to every problem that arises. If the issue is about the limited and crowded space in Mina, the mabit in Mina, this matter needs to be discussed by the syariah advisors to find the best solution,” he told a press conference here.

The issue of limited and crowded space in Mina, made worse by the problem of damaged air conditioning system in the accommodation tent in Mina during this Haj season, was discussed on social media and also reported by an English-language news portal.

Mohd Na’im said there are pilgrims from other countries staying outside the Mina area who commuted to Mina for the “mabit”.

According to him, the size of the Mina area has not changed even though the number of pilgrims increases every year.

“The number of pilgrims will increase but the Mina area will be as it is. So, new ijtihad may be needed to cater to the increase in pilgrims.

“The purpose is to ensure comfort for the pilgrims so that they will be able to perform their religious obligations better and with ease,” he added.

Meanwhile, Mohd Na’im said TH will hold a meeting with various ministries and agencies providing Haj services in Saudi Arabia to reassess the level of services and facilities for the 1444 Hijrah Haj season before the pilgrims left for home. – Bernama