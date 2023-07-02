Agro-based industry players in S’wak urged to add value in efforts to increase revenue

KUCHING (July 2): Agro-based industry players in Sarawak have been urged to add value to their commodities in efforts to increase revenue.

In making this call, Minister of Food Industry, Commodities and Regional Development Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi Utom said while the state does produce premium pepper, but most pepper planters have not worked on adding value to the commodity.

“We have premium pepper, but we don’t do something about it. It is important for us to think about how we move on from here,” he said at the ministry’s ‘Ngiling Bidai’ celebration at his residence in Jalan Bako, Petra Jaya here yesterday.

Present to grace the event was Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

Dr Rundi said he has observed that many small-time planters venture into the oil palm sector as the commodity has a complete supply and value chain.

He said the state needs young and trainable players to further develop the sector to greater heights.

“We have to create industries to develop the agriculture sector. Whatever we do has to be translated into dollars and cents. Don’t just ‘syiok sendiri’ (done leisurely),” he pointed out.

He said his ministry used to be called the Ministry of Modernisation of Agriculture and Regional Development, and that the former minister, Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas has trained the staff team well.

“Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah trained them well, and I have to thank him for handing me the team of committed staff,” Dr Rundi added.

He said he hopes that the ministry together with stakeholders and industry players would continue the focus on building the agriculture sector.

“Let the Gawai Dayak celebrations end here. Our Premier has been all over the state of Sarawak for Aidilfitri and Gawai celebrations,” he said of the Ngiling Bidai event.

Meanwhile, Abang Johari extended his appreciation to Dr Rundi for hosting the event.

“It’s a feast, with all types of fish. I must say thank you to Dr Rundi and his family. This Gawai has brought us together as united Sarawakians to move forward.

“This (year) Gawai Dayak celebration (here) has received recognition from the prime minister who has adopted the phrase of ‘Segulai Sejalai’ as the slogan for national unity,” he said.

‘Segulai Sejalai’ is an Iban phrase from Sarawak which means ‘Together in Unity’.

At the state-level Gawai dinner last month, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim adopted the phrase ‘Segulai Sejalai’ as the slogan for unity in the country.