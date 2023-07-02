Ask and We WILL Answer

THE Borneo Post with the expert help of Rockwills Trustee Bhd, the leading specialist in estate planning having pioneered wills and trust 28 years ago, is publishing a regular Q&A column on estate planning. It will feature questions which readers have in mind but don’t know who to ask.

Question 1: My friend appointed her niece who is a lawyer as the executor of her will. The will is currently being disputed and the impartiality of the executor is in question. Is it advisable to appoint a close relative as an executor?

Answer: It is a common tendency for us to give priority to our close family members, including the appointment of our executor. This is because of closeness and relationship, which makes us think that we can trust our loved ones. However, we need to consider many factors in helping us to make the right choice of the person, who will eventually manage our affairs upon our departure.

An executor ought to be someone who is equipped with sufficient knowledge and expertise in the administration of estate, and at the same time good at record-keeping and accounting to provide proper reporting to the beneficiaries. And more importantly, someone who is trustworthy enough to honour your instructions in your Will and impartial enough to ensure that there is no discrimination among beneficiaries, as observed from your friend’s situation.

Meanwhile, the dispute that is happening to your friend’s estate could be due to the distrust between her executor and her family members which may have caused the dispute to escalate further up to questioning of the genuineness and authenticity of her Will.

Hence, it is advisable to consider appointing an independent third party, such as a Trust Company as your Executor. With this, you can have peace of mind that your loved ones’ benefits and interest would not be jeopardised and there will be no need for them to go through the hassle of legal disputes amongst themselves. The Trust Company will be impartial to all beneficiaries. Moreover, it is not susceptible to illness or death.

Question 2: I want to have my ashes turned into a diamond after I die, and have the diamond passed down as a family heirloom. How can I ensure that my family members will honour my wish and not sell the diamond?

Answer: You can include such request as your last and parting wishes in your Will before your departure. This would help your family understand your concerns and save them from tricky decisions.

If you wish your ashes to be turned into a diamond, you can name who should have custody of the diamond, albeit there is no legal obligation on his part to hold on to your diamond indefinitely.

However, you need to understand that some instructions are not easy for your loved ones to fulfil. It is not a must for your executor to follow your preferred funeral wishes if the arrangements cannot be fulfilled, considering factors such as practicality, costs and availability of resources. So, we suggest you discuss with your family to make your wishes clear and let them understand your intention better with the hope that your family members will try their best to make your wishes come true. Remember to set aside in the will for the chosen custodian, a sum of money sufficient to defray the cost of doing the conversion from ash to diamond.

Diamonds last forever, but your legacy too could last forever with proper estate planning. You can leave long lasting and impactful memories for your family members besides a diamond such as by creating a trust in your name to help the needy, just like one of our clients, Madam W, who created a trust to make a sum of donation to orphanages every year. Her name lives on in the hearts of the persons who benefited from her act of generosity and benevolence.

We advise you to consult an experienced estate planner so that he can provide a holistic estate planning advice and comprehensive solutions according to your needs and concerns.

This Q&A Column in published as a joint public service and educational initiative with Rockwills Trustee Bhd. Please email your questions related to estate planning to [email protected] or Rockwills’ training and business development assistant general manager Sam Chan ([email protected]).