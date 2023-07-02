Basketball events in S’wak need more support from govt, private sector, says event organiser

KUCHING (July 2): Basketball events need more support from the government and private sectors to further promote and organise them, said ‘Streets of the Streets’ co-organiser Gary Yong.

He said this is so more youths in Sarawak can garner an interest in the sport and participate.

“Facilities-wise, so far it should be enough. In terms of players, maybe it is still not enough. Hopefully, we can get more support from the government (and private sectors) so we can train more new basketballers and have more facilities to train them.

“For this event, we are trying to use our own funds. There is no government funding – it is a privately-funded event. We are doing this to encourage more young people to join in the sport and should this event be a success, the FL Basketball Club will write a letter to the Minister of Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah and the related ministers to seek their support for the next event,” he said when met by reporters at La Promenade Mall here today.

Yong said the event was held to promote the 3×3 street basketball competition, following the introduction of the sport by the International Basketball Federation (Fiba) several years ago.

He said the sport has gained popularity ever since its introduction, and thus encouraged youths with the talent and physique to participate in the sport as they have the chance to become state or even national players.

A total of 32 teams, mostly from Kuching, participated in the event which was held from July 1-2.