Biker killed after crashing into MPV in Bintulu

BINTULU (July 2): A motorcyclist was killed after crashing into a multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) along Jalan Chin Lee Garden near JKR traffic light here this morning.

A Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) operations centre spokesman said the deceased was identified as 21-year-old Sylvester Donny Herry.

Bomba said a team of 10 firefighters from from the Bintulu fire station was despatched to the scene after being notified about the accident at 1.02am.

“Upon arrival at the scene, they found an unconscious victim on the roof of the car, while the 37-year-old car driver was unhurt.

“The firefighters proceeded to bring the victim down from the roof of the car and he was pronounced dead by medical personnel at the scene, it added.

Bomba said the victim’s body was subsequently later handed over to the police for further action.

After ensuring that the situation was safe, the firefighters ended the operation.