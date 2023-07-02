Brilliant begonias give one’s home a vibrant outlook

WITH their bright tropical colours, large blooms and relatively low maintenance, begonia is suitable for planting around the patio and courtyards, along walkways and also in hanging pots or rafters in mass groups alongside ferns and small palms.

Decoration-wise, with its yellowish foliage and vibrant blooming hues, it is an ideal plant for adding accents to a colour scheme of one’s home.

There are several varieties to choose from. The tender perennials can continue growing for several years in a pot. One can choose the hardy begonias for lowland or tropical plantings.

History

The begonia is native to the New World, namely Brazil and across the rainforests of South America. It was discovered by Franciscan monk Charles Plumier in the 17th century, who was also a botanist to King Louis XIV of France at the time,

The plant was named after Michel Begon, who was the Governor of the French Antilles from 1682 to 1685.

It is said that Begon was the one who recommended Plumier for the post of plant collector in the Caribbean under King Louis XIV’s government.

However, there is actual evidence of begonias had been cultivated in Mexico and in China for hundreds of years earlier.

There are now over 1,000 different species – all prized for their beautiful flowers and luxuriant foliage. Basically, there are four main types of begonias: fibrous, tuberous, rhizomatous and hardy.

There is a choice for every enthusiast to cultivate and enjoy every day. I have planted several types myself.

Propagation

There are several ways to obtain a begonia. Some nurseries raise seedlings in plastic containers for sale. Seeds are also available for order via websites, but the typical garden centres should have the suitable ones for gardening.

Remember: the seeds need sufficient light to germinate, but do not let them dry out, or get too wet either. As the name implies, tuberous begonias can be planted from tubers, which can be bought at the garden centres – just make sure you get the right one according to your colour and type preferences.

Choose a location in your garden that suits a particular variety of begonia. As I have stated earlier, generally begonias love the sun, but there are those that require some shade, so it is important to refer back to the instructions.

Begonias thrive in a warm, humid climate – a tropical one like ours should be good.

However, it is found that growing this plant inside a greenhouse, especially in pots, has proven to produce the best tender begonias.

On the aspect of soil, begonias love nutrients and organic matter, especially compost, which is great for ground-planting. This should nourish the plant, with the soil loose and moist, but not from too much rain; the moisture can be controlled through misting.

On fertiliser, begonias love to be ‘fed’ with liquid fertiliser every week to promote foliage’s growth, especially if you are eyeing healthy attractive leaves like those on a Rex begonia.

Diseases and pests

Inspect the plant regularly for any signs of disease or damage caused by insects.

Fungus-derived diseases such as powdery mildew, which leaves a grey white coating on the underside of the leaf, can lead to wilting and withering.

Remove the ‘sick’ leaves and also, regular clean-up and sanitisation can prevent spreading. Fungicide sprays can be done under serious conditions.

Begonias may also have brown crisp marks on its leaves and their edges, as a result of low humidity or sunburn.

Other pests such as slugs, snails and caterpillars eat the leaves away. Remove them by handpicking, or use insecticide to keep them at bay.

With the tips given, you can try to grow these lovely plants in your garden.

Happy Gardening!