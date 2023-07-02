Bukit Assek rep proposes appointment of more community leaders to serve Sentosa

SIBU (July 2): A proposal has been made to the Sibu Resident Office to appoint more community leaders in the Sentosa area to better serve its residents, said Joseph Chieng.

The Bukit Assek assemblyman said Sentosa is a vast area with a few thousand households that are multicultural.

Chieng said he has observed that currently there is only one Ketua Kaum (KK) and one Kapitan in the area.

“The KK is not only serving Malay or Melanau community in Kampung Usahajaya Baru in Sentosa, but also Sukun and some areas in Sibujaya. Likewise, the Kapitan serves (the Chinese community) beyond Sentosa area, as he also covers Belatok and Bukit Lima areas.

“That is why I have proposed Sibu Resident Office to increase (the number of) community leaders here, so that we can provide better service to all the residents (in Sentosa area).

“I have proposed for two to three KK, and one Penghulu for the Malay and Melanau community; and for Iban community – at least two to three KK, and to add one or two more Kapitans (for Chinese community in Sentosa area) here,” he suggested.

Chieng said this to reporters after distributing qurban meat to the ‘asnaf’ group at Masjid Al-Muhajirin in Sentosa, Salim here yesterday.

A total of eight head of cattle including the one donated by the assemblyman were sacrificed at the mosque in conjunction with Hari Raya Aidiladha celebration.

He said Sarawakians always come together in times of celebrations including Hari Raya Aidiladha, which reflects racial and religious harmony.

Sarawak United People’s Party Bukit Assek chairman Datuk Chieng Buong Toon and Councillor Raymond Tiong were among those present at the event.