Continue fostering closer ties regardless of race, religion, Tatau folk told

TATAU (July 2): The community in Tatau district must continue fostering closer ties among themselves regardless of race and religion, said Selangau MP Edwin Banta.

According to him, the people here have been known for generations to be very close to each other as one big family.

“This is our specialty in Tatau District, we celebrate every festival together.

“We in Tatau are an example to other districts, because we always establish friendships despite differences in race and religion,” he said at the ‘Youth Empowerment’ programme held in conjunction with the Hari Raya Aidiladha celebration at Kampung Dagang Tatau multipurpose hall yesterday.

The programme was organised by the Village Security and Development Committee (JKKK) of Kampung Dagang Tatau.

Also present were SMK Tatau principal Dr Layang Ugek, SK Tatau headmaster Ibai Aning and organising chairperson Rohana Abdullah.

In the meantime, Edwin also urged youth to venture into business and if they need help to start a business, they can send an application to his office.

He said the government will continue assisting the people to improve their livelihood through various initiatives and allocations.

Meanwhile, Rohana said the programme was held to empower the young people.

She said among the activities held in the two-day event were level 1 and level 2 memorisation competition, azan competition for teenagers and Al-Quran recitation for adults.

“We focus on education, religious knowledge, welfare and socio-economics of young people in Kampung Dagang,” she said.

She also expressed gratitude to the Selangau MP for his donation to the people in Tatau in the form of a cow and frozen meat in conjunction with Aidiladha.

“Villagers work together to cook the meat and eat together and this also increases the spirit of belonging among the residents,” she said.