Driver sustains leg injury after car crashes into tree in Sibu

SIBU (July 2): A 31-year-old driver suffered an injury to his left leg after his car crashed into a tree at Mile 6 in Jalan Tunku Abdul Rahman here last night.

The Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) operations centre in a statement said they were notified about the incident at 9.56pm and deployed 14 firefighters from the Sungai Merah fire station to the scene.

“Upon arrival at the scene, the operation commander reported that the incident involved a car. The firefighters managed to remove the driver, who sustained an injury to his left leg, from the car,” it said.

Bomba said the victim was subsequently handed over to the paramedics and was transported to Sibu Hospital for medical treatment.

The firefighters ended the operation after ensuring the situation was safe.