Emulate S’wakians in electing state govt that advocates political stability, Zahid tells Peninsula voters

SRI AMAN (July 2): Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi wants the voters of the six Peninsular states that will be going to the polls soon to emulate Sarawakians in electing a state government that advocates political stability.

The Deputy Prime Minister said the voters of Penang, Selangor, Negeri Sembilan, Kedah, Kelantan and Terengganu should learn from their counterparts in Sarawak to elect political parties that would collaborate with the federal government for further progress.

“Sarawak’s political stability should be emulated by the six states in Peninsular Malaysia that will be having their state polls soon, so that they will see more development projects for their respective states.

“More importantly, the welfare and benefits of the people should not be sacrificed through politics. Politics is a serious matter, as it is about how to solve people’s problems and how their welfare is emphasised as well as how to bring about development for them,” he said at the Parti Rakyat Sarawak’s (PRS) ‘Ngiling Tikai’ celebration at the Civic Centre here today.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman, said Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg had set an exemplary example in making sure that political stability is preserved to see a more prosperous and progressive Sarawak.

He said the Sarawak Premier had done an excellent job in uniting all the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) parties under the coalition and also working closely with the unity government.

Ahmad Zahid said he was pleased that although the state government of Sarawak is under GPS, and no longer under the umbrella of BN, GPS has been collaborating with the unity government.

“Such spirit must be carried on and such collaboration be further enhanced. We, at Putrajaya and Semenanjung (Peninsula), hope that GPS will continue to grow and prosper.

“GPS is forever an ally of BN although the corporate colour of PRS is a bit allergic to my eyes, they are our close ally,” he said.

The Deputy Prime Minister hoped that GPS would continue to stay united as a strong ruling coalition in Sarawak.

“We want to see continued political stability in Sarawak, as well as GRS (Gabungan Rakyat Sabah) in Sabah. We have experienced political turmoil before this and we have realised that political stability matters to also ensure further economic progress,” Zahid pointed out.

He called for support from all to continue rallying behind Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to move the country forward.

“Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has worked tirelessly to unite all in the unity government. Let’s give him our support and I hope that political parties that advocate democracy would come together to support our prime minister for the sake of the people as well as the economic development of this country.”

Ahmad Zahid opined that it is time for some quarters to set aside their personal agenda of plotting against the current administration.

“Enough of politics of plotting how to topple the current government. Globally, unity government happens not just in Malaysia but more than 70 countries are having a unity government because no dominant or single party in these 70 countries can form the next government. This is the global trend,” he said.

He added that having a unity government is for the good sake of the people.

Together with Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof, Ahmad Zahid said they would ensure that the spirit of ‘Segulai Sejalai’ will be upheld to promote unity in the country.

“I am committed to helping Sarawakians especially the people of Sri Aman so that they can continue enjoying development and progress,” he added.