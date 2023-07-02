Family planning: Establishing facts, dispelling myths

AT the heart of every society lies the profound belief in the power of choice. It is a belief that empowers individuals and families to shape their own destinies, define their ambitions, and decide the trajectory of their lives.

Amidst this intricate tapestry of choices, the Sarawak Family Planning Association (SFPA) stands tall as a beacon of hope, compassion, and advocacy for reproductive health and family planning rights for all.

The organisation traces its roots back to 1961, when a group of forward-thinking individuals recognised the need to address reproductive health concerns in Sarawak.

They saw a need to serve the many women in Sarawak who had too many children poorly spaced out. The women suffered from pregnancy related illnesses, faced the dilemma of illegal abortions and difficult financial pressure.

In pursuit of social justice, Dr Chong Chun Hian, who was the state obstetrician and gynaecologist, initiated to form SFPA. Together with a few concerned doctors and nurses, their foresight laid the foundation for a movement that would transcend borders and bring about transformative change in the lives of countless individuals and communities.

They strove to ensure that individuals and families would have access to accurate information, counselling and support, as well as to empower them in making informed decisions about their bodies, fostering healthier families and communities.

Making access to information available

SFPA’s formal registration with the Registrar of Societies (RoS) only happened in 1963 – the delay due to the formation of Malaysia.

“Since its inception, the SFPA has been dedicated to providing accessible and comprehensive sexual and reproductive healthcare services.

“Its mission is to ensure that individuals would have access to the resources they need to make informed decisions about their reproductive health, regardless of their age, gender, economic status, or geographical location.

“As we are commemorating our 60th anniversary this year, it is important to acknowledge the road ahead. While great strides have been made in reproductive rights, significant challenges still persist.

“In many societies, access to information and resources related to family planning is limited, leading to numerous consequences for individuals, families, and communities,” SFPA manager Annie Tan told thesundaypost in Kuching.

Early days

In the beginning, the association operated from the polyclinic at Jalan Masjid (now Jalan Masjid Health Clinic Kuching) twice a week, with each session commencing at 4.30pm.

Tan was unable to provide any record on how long a session would run.

However, it was being run mainly with the help from volunteering staff of the Medical Department comprising doctors, nurses and some public-spirited women.

“The operation time was after office hours because volunteers stopped work at 4.15pm in those days.

“Although there was a demand for even more sessions, it was not possible as the volunteers had already sacrificed a lot of their time to run the two sessions weekly.”

SFPA only recruited its own team after the mid-1960s, as its financial situation had improved after receiving grants from the state government and International Planned Parenthood Federation (IPPF).

The main services were providing contraceptives such as condoms, diaphragms and tubal ligation, and advice on family health such as nutrition and spacing out of births.

In the later years of the 1960s the SFPA had extended its services throughout Sarawak, opening clinics in Sri Aman, Sibu, Sarikei, Bintangor, Miri, Limbang and Bintulu. Through frugal management, the SFPA was able to use its internally-generated funds to construct clinics on land leased or gifted by the state government.

Excess capacity was rented out to generate more incomes.

The first building, the current headquarters cum the Kuching branch at Jalan P Ramlee (then Jalan Jawa) was completed in 1970; followed by Miri and Sri Aman in 1982.

Shoplots were purchased for Bintulu in 1989 (own building in 2007), and Sibu in 1998.

The facilities in Limbang, Sarikei and Bintangor were housed in rented premises.

Challenges and obstacles

In the early days, the association faced many difficulties, among them reservations from religious groups.

The Roman Catholics approved only ‘rhythm method’ – basically, scheduling sex by tracking the woman’s menstrual cycle as per the calendar to either avoid or have intercourse during her fertile days.

The Muslims and the Buddhists were opposed to family planning in principle, but allowed their believers to follow the advice of their doctors.

Another challenge came in August 1984 after the government of Malaysia announced its 70-million population target.

There was a misconception that the 70-million policy disapproved of family planning services.

Nonetheless, the SFPA has continued to promote community welfare through improving the health and welfare of mothers and children through the promotion of child-spacing and its supportive services.

Expanded services

“There is still a lack of awareness among the people about SFPA’s existence and the wide range of services that we have expanded. A lot of people still think that the association only provides family planning methods.

“We hope more people would be aware about us as we celebrate our 60th anniversary. Everyone, ranging from teens to adults, men and women, can come for our services even though we cater for the lower-income group and the marginalised people,” said Tan.

Today, the SFPA provides a wide range of services including general check-ups; Hepatitis A, B and C blood screenings and injections; human papillomavirus (HPV) screenings and injections; pap smear screening; pregnancy test; ultrasound scans; sexually transmitted disease (STD) check-ups; infertility hormone screenings; HIV screenings and heart indicators; general screenings for full blood count, diabetes and liver functions; thyroid screenings; as well as screenings for cholesterol and glucose level in blood.

The HPV injections are provided for both men and women because it is vitally important to understand that men are usually the carriers of this virus and women who have this virus have a high probability of contracting it from men.

Tan stressed: “HPV is a common sexually-transmitted infection.”

Other services included emergency contraceptive (morning after pill); counselling on menopause and hormone replacement therapy (HRT); treatment for minor gynaecological problems; breast examination; and abortion (counselling and referral).

The emergency contraception, according to Tan, is a way to prevent pregnancy from sex without contraception.

“The SFPA constantly raises awareness of emergency contraceptive pill to educate the local community about self-protection. It is merely a prevention method, not an abortion drug as it would not end a pregnancy that has already been implanted within the uterus.”

‘Self-dependency’

SFPA is a non-profit government organisation and as such, it does depend on donations.

However, the organisation also generates its own income through sales, from which the profits are utilised to sustain its branches and keep its staff on the payroll.

“The association sells products at affordable prices and makes modest profits,” said Tan.

“In recent years, our revenue had derived from the increased provisions of other services, especially vaccines, blood tests and pap smear screenings.”

Since the mid-1990s, though, there has been a continuous drop in the sales of contraceptive commodities, mainly due to the more aggressive efforts of the Ministry of Health (MoH) in providing free contraceptive services.

In the early days, the SFPA depended primarily on donations. Since 1964, it has received an earned grant (gazetted) of RM20,000 from the state government.

The IPPF recognised the good work done by SFPA and in extending ‘observer status’ to it, the former had also helped with commodity grants – namely, supplies of contraceptive pills and intrauterine contraceptive devices (IUCDs).

SFPA stopped receiving direct commodity grant in 1978 after it became a member of the Federation of Family Planning Association of Malaysia (FRHAM).

Tan said the facilities in the SFPA’s Women Clinic had been significantly improved following grants received from the Japanese Embassy. In March 2010, the Embassy gave a generous amount of RM74,670 to improve the medical ultrasound machine facilities.

Three years later in 2013, it gave SFPA RM101,584 for the same purposes, for it to be implemented in eight other women’s clinics in Sarawak.

Projects

Throughout the years, SFPA has undertaken various projects, some of which were run in collaboration with several organisations such as the IPPF, FRHAM, United Nations Family Planning Association (UNFPA), and Mercy Malaysia.

Among them were youth camp for peer educators to enhance their skills, self-esteem and leadership potential, empowering them to lead healthy sexual lives that would respond to their needs; the HPV programme; basic contraception course to empower services providers, doctors and nurses in providing quality sexually reproductive health services to the public; the UNFPA projects to provide pap smear screening, blood screening and general check-ups; partnering with Mercy Malaysia for outreach project in the rural areas; the ‘Spread A Smile’ adoption programme where SFPA Kuching adopted 54 families and SFPA Sibu, seven families, of people living with HIV/AIDS and their orphans.

The ‘Spread A Smile’ project was terminated in February 2022 after 16 years, said Annie, partly due to financial limitations.

Looking ahead

The SFPA understands the significance of collaborative efforts in achieving lasting change. It continues to be actively engaged with the local communities, healthcare professionals and government agencies towards creating partnerships and building a united front for reproductive health advocacy.

According to Tan, the SFPA recognises that education is not merely a tool, but also a catalyst for change.

“In our unrelenting dedication to comprehensive sexual education, we hope to conduct more youth programmes in schools to carry out the ‘Comprehensive Sexuality Education (CSE).

“The youth programme has been slow as most schools are not ready yet to open for the association to carry out the CSE.

“As SFPA moves forward, it faces unique challenges including limited resources and geographic disparities.

“We are looking forward to have sponsors to get a van each for our Kuching, Miri, and Sibu branches to conduct services of family planning in the rural areas.

“The van would act like a mobile clinic, from where we could carry out pap smear and general health screenings.

“A van would be more efficient than a bus because some rural places are small and thus, are only accessible by small vehicles,” she said.

With each passing year, the SFPA continues to sow the seeds of change, nurturing the aspirations and dreams of countless individuals and families.

It has, with its unwavering commitment to reproductive health, played a vital role in transforming lives, empowering communities and shaping a brighter future for Sarawak.

In celebrating and recognising its remarkable 60-year journey, the SFPA would continue on nurturing a thriving future for Sarawak, promoting the rights, health and well-being of all.