Fatimah commends 38 Yayasan Amal Cinta for its charity works

KUCHING (July 2): Minister of Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah commends 38 Yayasan Amal Cinta for continuously doing charitable work to help those in need.

Their most recent contribution was the presentation of a new ambulance worth RM181,500 to the Kuching branch of the Malaysian Red Crescent (MRC).

“Although 38 Yayasan Amal Cinta is quite new, it has been continuously doing charity events. They help people in both urban areas and rural areas.

“They help the people irrespective of their race, religion and location – when they need food aid, ambulance and hearse,” she said at the presentation of the new ambulance to the Kuching branch of MRC yesterday.

Fatimah cited providing a hearse for her Dalat constituency as one of the contributions from 38 Yayasan Amal Cinta.

She praised the society for giving a positive impact to the people in Dalat.

She added that providing a hearse to people in the rural areas was crucial because public transport was always lacking in such areas.

Fatimah also encouraged more groups to come forward and participate in charity works as she envisioned Sarawak to be the benchmark for charitable activities that cut across race and religion.