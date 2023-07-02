Five versus 750 – Story of rich versus poor

LAST week a friend forwarded a message headlined as ‘5 versus 750’.

OK, spoiler alert – it is about ‘Rich versus Poor’.

These past few weeks the World Wide Web has been saturated with the news of the ill-fated misadventure of five very rich individuals. In fact, they were billed as billionaires. Interestingly, the term ‘billionaire’ only made its appearance in the last decade or so.

Prior to that, anyone who was very rich was merely billed as a millionaire. Now they have pushed the superlative a notch further to ‘billionaire’.

The news comes to us in the form of journalistic reports and more engagingly, in the countless videos. It is about this gang of five who embarked on a foolhardy and egoistic trip to view the wreck of a ship, which sank over 100 years ago. The ship lies at a depth of 12,500 feet. These guys were very rich because the seat in the submersible, a specially designed underwater craft to take them there, set them back 250,000 dollars each.

As it turned out, it cost them more than just dollars and cents. They pushed their misadventure beyond the absolute limits and paid the price.

Interestingly, according to a Greek myth, someone also pushed his luck too far. His name was Icarus. According to the story, Icarus and his father Daedalus, a genius inventor, were trapped in a prison of a malicious king.

Daedalus, ever the brilliant craftsman, formulated a plan to escape. He collected bird feathers and waxed them together to create wings. Once the wings were ready, they flew out of the prison but not before the wise Daedalus gave Icarus some strict instructions not to fly too high and near to the sun.

As they flew Icarus, consumed by exhilaration of freedom and flight, forgot the father’s warning. He became reckless with pride, swooped higher and higher towards the sun. The heat of the sun melted the wax that held the feathers together and the young lad fell out of the sky and was devoured by the dark blue sea.

Hubris is an ancient Greek word meaning an act of arrogance or fatal pride. In Greek mythology, hubris was an affliction, fed by a person’s ego, that drove many heroes to challenge the gods that led to their downfall.

Perhaps it was hubris that drove the ill-fated five in the submersible to challenge and tempt the power of nature.

As I read the accounts of the journey of the OceanGate Titan submersible, I was hit with a deep sense of déjà vu. Figures and alphabets like ATM, PSI, 14.7, 33 remind me of the days when I was an active SCUBA diver. ATM stands for ‘atmosphere’. The standard ‘atmosphere’ (abbreviated to ATM) is a convenient unit for measuring pressures.

At sea level, we stand at 1 ATM. At each ATM there is a pressure of 14.7 PSI (pounds per square inch) meaning 14.7 pounds on an area of one square inch.

For every 33 feet underwater, one is subjected to an additional ATM. The Titanic rested at 12,400 feet and therefore it is under 375 ATMs and a total of 5,500 pounds per square inch.

Just ponder on that for a while. The search-and-recovery) tries to recover the remains of the submersible, and they did find some mangled metal bits. However, the bodies according to experts would have been compressed into paste.

The submersible (the Titan), carrying the five wealthy passengers, was trying to conquer the deep depths of the ocean to view the wreck of the Titanic for themselves in person.

They could very well see much clearer and closed up views of the wreck via cameras mounted on remote controlled submersibles, if they wanted. In fact, a full-sized digital scan with crystal clear photos of the Titanic has been created using deep-sea mapping. The scan was carried out by Magellan Ltd, a deep-sea mapping company, and Atlantic Productions, who are making a documentary about the project.

Submersibles, remotely controlled by a team on board a specialist ship, spent more than 200 hours surveying the length and breadth of the wreck. It provides a unique 3D view of the entire ship, enabling it to be seen as if the water has been drained away.

But for the intrepid five, that would not have been enough. No, they wanted to see the sunken Titanic with their very own eyes and to have the bragging right to say that they have conquered the depths.

When communications with the submersible Titan was lost, an immediate response and rescue effort was launched. Multiple countries, led by multiple agencies and organisations allocated resources, manpower and experts to the rescue mission. They worked at a frenzied pace. The world media reported on every move, and highlighted the urgency needed to save those on board. They listed their names and their backgrounds, and even their important connections to world dignitaries and VVIPs.

When all was lost, authorities in Canada and the US each announced the launch of investigations into the implosion of the Titanic-bound submersible that killed all five passengers. It is unclear whether the probes by the Transportation Safety Board of Canada and US Coast Guard would be one single investigation or two separate, simultaneous examinations.

However, the investigation would take a few months.

Now here is the crunch: a few days before the loss of the Titan, a fishing trawler that was carrying 750 refugees sunk in Greek waters. These refugees were desperate to reach the shores of Europe, to escape poverty or persecution, to seek survival or a better life.

Whatever the reasons, these refugees paid smugglers handsomely to bring them across the sea. But the overcrowded, under-equipped boat sank. Only 104 survivors were found. Total of 646 souls perished, many of them children.

That is nearly half of the number of people who went down with the Titanic.

There was not much coverage in the media. No one knew for certain who those 750 people were on the fishing trawler that went down.

They were anonymous. No one knew their names, who they were, exactly where they came from.

They were invisible to the authorities.

When the boat sank, there was no immediate response, no joint effort by concerned countries or organisations to rescue them.

So, it is evident that ‘5 versus 750’ is about ‘Rich versus Poor’ – that which lives were held more important and valued.

As mentioned earlier in the post ‘catastrophic implosion’ of the submersible, Canadian and US committees have been set up to investigate what needs to be done to prevent such a tragedy in the future.

Conversely, no analysis is taking place for why the fishing trawler sank, much less on what to prevent such incidents from occurring again.

Someone wrote: “If the world teaches anything it is this: if you are a refugee in the open boat and get into trouble, only God will help you. But if you are a billionaire on a joyride that costs a quarter of a million dollars, all the navies in the world will spring into action to save you.”

However, if this sounds rather depressing, perhaps one can find solace in the poem of James Shirley’s ‘Death the Leveller’ that talks about the inevitability of death.

The poet tells us how ‘every man must bow before death, notwithstanding his position in life’.

‘Death comes for all, and it does not discriminate. Death is the leveller because it brings all humans to the same level’.