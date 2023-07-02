Iqbal reappointed as SK Jalan Bintang PTA chairman

MIRI (July 2): SK Jalan Bintang’s Parent-Teacher Association (PTA) has reelected Iqbal Abdollah as the association’s chairman for the office term of 2023-2025.

The PTA’s annual general meeting held at the Gymkhana Club here recently also witnessed the appointment of vice chairman Aaron Abel Donald Lingan, secretary Syuriani Osman Surkano and treasurer Teo Hui Hua.

Also appointed on the board of committee were assistant secretary Cecelia Nantty Enjop, assistant treasurer Sendra Ada and eleven other committee members.

The elected parent committee members were Khairuddin Azizi Mohammad, Dennis Albert Willy, Sofian Rahman, Seliah Ochi, Melissa Supang and Olivia Fenelia Howell, while the teachers were represented by Galvin Peter, Emily Uding Gau, Nsuihila Ramli, Nur Munirah Mohd Junid and Florence Matthew.

Two internal auditors appointed at the meeting were Lam Kam Hsia and Azhadi Nor Syavawari Ibrahim.

Iqbal, in his brief remarks on his reappointment, pledged to continue to work closely with the school management under the leadership of its headmaster Mohd Yusof Abu Bakar.

“SK Jalan Bintang is considered an old school, where most of the school’s equipment and facilities have started to deteriorate due to termite infestation,” he said, citing infrastructure issues as its main concern.