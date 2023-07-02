Is it time to return to Asian high yield?

EARLIER this year, we expressed our view that last November’s rally in Asian high yield bonds would be unsustainable. We maintain our defensive stance and outline the reasons why.

The rally in Asian high yield (HY) bonds has lost its steam. The bond market, as gauged by the Bloomberg Asia USD High Yield Bond Index, has retraced some gains from November 2022.

Earlier this year, we expressed our view that last November’s rally would be unsustainable and maintained our defensive stance on Asian HY bonds. Looking ahead, should investors relook at the Asian high yield bond market, or continue to stay clear?

Is the 30 per cent rebound in Asian high yield sustainable? We believe not.

China remains dominant driver of Asian high yield performance

Since the property crisis in 2021, China has become a major underperformer within the Asian HY bond market. Prior to the crisis, the China corporate HY bond market – dominated by bonds from property developers – had made up over 50 per cent of the Asian HY universe. This consequently highlights the idiosyncratic risks associated with one single sector.

Today, Asian HY is evolving to become more diversified in terms of market composition. The weight of China has shrunk drastically from over 50 per cent in 2021 to the current 28 per cent. Meanwhile, its smaller counterparts – India, Hong Kong, and Macau – saw significant increases in their weightages.

Collectively, these three smaller markets now make up nearly half of the Asian HY bond market. Diversification is also observed on a sectoral level, as the representation of the financial and consumer discretionary sectors has increased.

That being said, we observe that the performance of Asian HY remains highly correlated with that of China corporate HY. Over the past year, the correlation between the two markets was 0.98, slightly higher than the five-year correlation of 0.91.

As such, the recovery trajectory of the China property sector is key to the near-term outlook of the Asian HY bond market.

China property woes continue

We believe it is premature to call for a quick turnaround in the China property sector.

First, while home sales and prices were encouraging at the start of the year, we note that it was artificially helped by last year’s extremely low base and pent-up demand after the exit from zero-Covid. Performance also varied across cities, with weakness more pronounced in the lower-tier cities.

Pent-up demand is already starting to fade as suggested by the recent new home prices and contracted sales growth, which were significantly lower than previous months. Besides, with the global economy heading towards a slowdown, China’s economic prospects are at risk.

Coupled with an increasing jobless rate in China, this affects prospective homebuyers’ financial situation and their willingness to purchase big-ticket items such as homes.

Second, liquidity worries surrounding property developers have re-emerged after the recent default of KWG Group, a top 50 Chinese property developer. This reignited fears of further defaults in the property sector, particularly among peers with poor liquidity as measured by cash to short-term debt ratio, such as Sino-Ocean and Agile.

Moreover, the liquidity profile of Country Garden – the largest China property issuer in Asian HY (three per cent weightage) – has deteriorated to 1.6X in 2022 from 2.5X in 2021.

The unclear industry outlook and the Group’s large scale suggest that the impact of new policies might have their limitations. We also keep in mind that Country Garden’s focus is on tier-three and tier-four cities which are more challenging.

In the event of a default, we believe confidence in the property market would crater, given the company’s status as one of the biggest developers in China.

Restructuring plans of developers who have already defaulted are not always smooth-sailing. For instance, China Evergrande has yet to win enough support from creditors for its overseas debt restructuring plan.

Fantasia, who defaulted in 2021, is facing resistance to its restructuring plan from a major shareholder. In addition, Jiayuan International Group became the first developer to receive a winding-up order despite public efforts to restructure debt.

Looking ahead, it is expected that a shrinking land bank and sluggish property demand would hold back the debt restructuring plans of developers. The poor liquidity profiles, as well as the disappointing progress of some developers’ debt restructuring plans suggest that China’s property market remains affected by a confidence crisis. Also, homebuyers have continued concerns over the developers’ ability to deliver homes that have been pre-sold.

Policymakers have expressed the continued desire to prevent “disorderly expansion” by developers. This suggest that deleveraging and tighter scrutiny on fundamentals will remain the overall emphasis, even amidst recent market speculation of more stimulus for the property sector.

Overall, we see a lack of catalysts that could drive a quick turnaround in the China property sector. Existing policies such as the lowering of mortgage rates for first-time homebuyers and the 16-point plan announced last November have failed to sustain a rebound.

The recent small scale cut to the five-year loan prime rate (the reference for mortgages) is also unlikely to do much in stimulating demand or confidence. We do not expect regulatory scrutiny on developers to ease significantly.

The restoration of confidence in the sector is key – in our view, it depends on a steady completion of uncompleted projects and well-received restructuring plans which take time to materialise.

Long-term potential lies largely with India

In the longer term, we expect India – currently the second largest market in Asian HY – to play a larger role in driving the market performance. India has been a relatively resilient player within the bond market, underpinned by its two largest sectors: renewable energy and industrials.

The renewable energy sector is India’s largest issuer of dollar HY bonds, and is experiencing structural growth potential. The Indian government has rolled out continued support for renewable energy, which has been identified as one of the seven key priorities in the Union Budget.

At present, India’s installed renewable energy capacity is the fourth largest in the world. Through large-scale energy transition projects, the country aims to achieve net zero by 2070.

A notable company in the HY space is Greenko. It is one of India’s largest leading renewable energy companies, with three main business verticals: solar, wind, and hydro power.

On a less positive note, the Bloomberg Asia USD High Yield Bond Index also has a small exposure to Adani Green Energy.

Earlier this year, its parent company – Adani Group – was embroiled in allegations of stock manipulation, misappropriate use of tax havens, accounting fraud scheme, and alarming debt levels. Corporate governance weakness is likely to expose its bonds to greater risk.

Industrials is the second largest sector in India HY. The sector typically comprises companies involved in the production and manufacturing of natural resources and chemicals used in manufacturing and construction, which are closely related to the growth outlook.

From the perspective of credit fundamentals, India HY issuers are largely on a stronger footing compared to those in the China property sector.

Their leverage (net debt to EBITDA) appears to be manageable, while liquidity profiles – as measured by the interest coverage ratio – are at much healthier levels since 2020.

Remain cautious on Asian HY

Nonetheless, as China’s property woes continue, it will remain as a significant drag on the overall performance of Asian HY. As such, we maintain our defensive stance on the Asian HY bond market.

In our view, the China property sector is unlikely to experience a quick turnaround as a result of poor liquidity profiles and a lack of confidence. The restoration of confidence could depend on a steady completion of uncompleted projects and well-received restructuring plans which take time to materialise.

While valuations have come down since the start of the year, they remain unattractive. Until we see greater certainty about the recovery trajectory of the China property sector, we believe that investors should demand a greater margin of safety from Asian HY.

A spread level of 1,500 bps, which is two standard deviations above the average since 2020, could indicate a more attractive entry point for investors to relook at the Asian HY bonds.

In comparison, spreads widen to much as 2,500bps during the global financial crisis, underpinning our view of further widening in spreads when a recession materialises.