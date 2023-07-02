Lions Club of Batu Niah members receive awards for contribution

MIRI (July 2): Members of Lions Club of Batu Niah recently received awards for their contribution to the society through community service programmes in a special ceremony hosted by Lions Clubs International of District 308-A2 District Governor Kapitan Connie Loh Ming Hua at a leading hotel here last month.

According to a statement by Lions Club of Batu Niah, its president Jong Wan Joon, secretary Yong Kiam Hong, treasurer Huong Sia Wei, vice president Yong Kiam Jee and former president Alice Yong were each presented with an excellence award for their active involvement in various community outreach programmes.

“The award gives us a dose of confidence to continue working towards helping the needy and unfortunate within the society. And it reminds us to be humble at all-time too.

“It definitely gives us a driving force to be more creative in carrying out these programmes while helping people,” it said.

Jong, who has organised various events during his tenure as president, also received the District Fellow Award and District Governors Appreciation Awards at the event.

Meanwhile, the club also received special awards in nine categories namely hunger, diabetes, vision, environment, women, youth development, children, rural project and fund-raising project.

Additionally, seven other members received long service awards – this includes Dato Sri Lau Hieng Su, Yong Hin Yew, Kapitan Cheu Kuok Hoo, Wong Mee Kiew and Ngu Ting Sii all of whom have served for over 20 years; with Huong Sia Wei and Samantha Yong Yin Sia whom served for 15 years.