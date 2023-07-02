Lowering barriers of trading for beginner investors

THE rise of the digital age has provided investors with the unprecedented ability to have on-demand access to information on any subject at any point in time.

Gone are the days where people shy away from certain interests and activities where they fear they are inadequately equipped with the required knowledge to participate.

With internet searches at the tip of our fingers, accessible forums for discussions, and free articles and webinars, there is little excuse for not being able to find the information you need.

However, for some interests like equity trading, there are still some significant barriers and restrictions that may deter new investors.

Looking to reduce these barriers is Malaysia’s first fully digital equity broker, Rakuten Trade Sdn Bhd (Rakuten Trade) who hopes that lowered barriers of trading will attract young beginners and stimulate more retail participation in the Malaysian market.

Speaking to The Borneo Post in an interview, Kazumasa Mise, chief executive officer (CEO) of Rakuten Trade shared that he sees huge potential in Malaysia’s younger population in becoming active equity traders.

He detailed that with the introduction of online brokerage services like Rakuten Trade, interest in equity trading has been on a steady rise among both young and older investors globally as it gives investors a more accessible and convenient method of trading.

“In the past, traders may have had to rely on remisiers who were notorious for deterring new investors.

“They are great for cash rich investors who are older and more experienced but for those just starting up, the idea of dealing with a remiser who might be dismissive of small value trades can be rather off putting,” he said.

Despite this, Kazumasa noted that less access to capital funds still remained a major factor that limited the participation of younger investors in the equity markets.

“The younger investor has less access to capital compared to older more experienced investors which creates a higher barrier of entry of them to participate more actively in equity trading.

“But we believe this should not be the case and would like to empower them to build their wealth through portfolio diversification,” he said.

To further address this, Kazumasa shared that Rakuten Trade had recently introduced two major changes to their trading platform; a lowering of their brokerage fees and the introduction of fractional share trading for NYSE and NASDAQ listed shares.

Beginning April 17, 2023, Rakuten Trade slashed their minimum brokerage fees from RM7 to RM1 with the maximum fee remaining at RM100.

The new RM1 brokerage fee would apply to any trades made on Rakuten Trade’s platform that are under RM700 in value and is currently the lowest brokerage fee in Malaysia which Mise hoped would attract and benefit younger investors.

Meanwhile, trades with values between RM700 and RM10,000 have fees fixed at RM9, trades between RM10,000 and RM100,000 have fees that are fixed at 0.1 per cent of trade value, and trades with values over RM100,000 have fees fixed at RM100.

“With this new brokerage fee, we aim to stimulate retail participation by making investing more affordable and attractive to the general public, especially younger investors who are keen on growing their wealth and portfolio,” he shared.

As for the fractional share trading for NYSE and NASDAQ listed stocks, Mise shared that the new enhancement to their trading platform was only recently introduced back in May and that the group is hopeful that the enhancement would become a game-changer for Malaysian investors by allowing for more affordable, diversified and balanced portfolios.

“Shares of familiar brands like Apple, Amazon, and Tesla can be very pricey for the average beginner investor as a share could cost upwards of RM700 to RM900 per share.

“But with the ability to buy factional shares, investors with less capital can still buy stocks of NYSE or Nasdaq listed companies they are interested in. If their budget doesn’t allow them to buy one share, they can still buy 0.01 of a share which will ultimately still contribute to the growth and diversification of their portfolios.”

According to Rakuten Trade, this is the second major enhancement they have made to Rakuten Trade’s US trading platform. In August 2022, the group announced the introduction of its foreign currency settlement services that enabled investors to be able to trade in either ringgit or in the US dollar.

Rakuten Trade’s digital marketing and PR assistant manager, Hooi Mun Keong explained that trading in US dollar can be rather daunting for new investors so the flexibility of being able to choose which currency to trade in further simplifies the trading process for investors by removing some of the concerns of currency conversion from the equation.

Hooi detailed with the foreign currency settlement service, investors on Rakuten Trade can choose to leave their funds in ringgit which they might be more comfortable with or allow their funds to remain in US dollar.

Regardless of the choice, the real time currency conversion function allows investors to more freely perform short-term trades and cash out in ringgit.

Why trade instead of going for the traditional routes of investment?

When asked why investors should go for equity trading rather than more traditional forms of investment like fixed deposits and the employer’s provident fund (EPF), Kenny Yee, Rakuten Trade’s head of research shared that everyone’s personal choice is dependent on their risk appetite.

“If you place your capital in a fixed deposit, you might see a three to four per cent return on your money which is quite low. However, with the same amount of money you could purchase more stable blue-chip stocks like Malayan Banking Bhd (Maybank) that has a decent dividend yield of seven to eight per cent.”

“In my opinion, that is just a better value proposition for those wanting to grow their wealth. And while fixed deposits are seen as full-proof, blue-chip stocks are also quite steady,” Yee shared.

He added that the current environment would be an opportune time for investors to invest domestically as many Malaysian stocks are declaring decent and consistent dividend yields.

Understandably, beginning to dabble in the stock market can be rather daunting for new beginner investors so to make the journey easier, Yee recommends that novice traders should start off slow and steady rather than rush with a high risk appetite.

“To start off, we would recommend beginners to start trading in the Malaysian market as it is what we call a capture market, whereby the volatilities is not that wild unlike the Hong Kong or US markets where you will see it go up and down by a few hundred points daily. In comparison, the Malaysian market is a lot less volatile which is great for beginners.”

Yee added that novice traders should also look into initially building their portfolios up with steady stocks like blue-chips and real estate investment trusts (REITs) with decent yields that does not require them to monitor its performance every minute.

Adding to this, Kazumasa encouraged investors both new and old to read and research more about the stocks they might be interested in.

“Most importantly, there should be a pursuit of personal education on how best to grow wealth and mitigate losses.”

He shared that Rakuten Trade focuses a lot on conducting free webinars and providing free resources on trading and encourages readers to follow Rakuten Trade’s social media platforms, especially their Telegram group for consistent updates and informative resources.

What lies ahead for Rakuten Trade?

Looking ahead, Kazumasa shared that Rakuten Trade in the current post-pandemic era would be looking into increasing more engagement activities to further support and enhance the growth of accounts at Rakuten Trade.

With a steady stream of account opening of almost 2,000 per month in the past year, Kazumasa shared that Rakuten Trade currently has around circa 270,000 activated accounts.

He added that brokerage group is especially keen on boosting participation from Sarawak and Sabah as the group has noted that East Malaysian clients only made up around seven per cent of total accounts in Rakuten Trade despite East Malaysia’s population consisting of 18 per cent of Malaysia’s total population.

With more than 54 per cent of East Malaysians having no trading experience, Rakuten Trade seems keen on capturing the untapped market with a special focus on younger Gen Z and Millennial traders as they note a surge in many younger investors coming on board.

They also note that their current East Malaysian clients are in the age range of 30 to 40, which is slightly older than their overall clients, suggesting that there is more room for growth in East Malaysian youths.

Mise went on to reaffirm that Rakuten Trade’s focus is still primarily on addressing customer wants and needs. He shared that the group’s clients have voiced that they are keen on seeing more access to other major exchanges and in response, the group is currently conducting feasibility studies.

Rakuten Trade previously launched its trading services onto the NYSE and Nasdaq back in 2022 and onto the Hong Kong Exchange earlier this year in April.

2023 market outlook by Rakuten Trade

DESPITE an encouraging start for 2023, trading activities on the local stock market has slowed significantly due to uncertainties caused by the upcoming state elections in the states of Selangor, Negeri Sembilan, Penang, Kelantan, Terengganu and Kedah that are expected to be held before September 2023.

Kenny Yee, the head of research at Rakuten Trade, opines that after the conclusion of the upcoming elections, Rakuten Trade is anticipating the FBM KLCI to begin rebounding to possibly touch 1,530 by the end of the year based on a 15.5-fold price earnings ratio (PER) from 1,630.

Based on major regional indices, he opines that the FBM KLCI is currently trending within the 13.5-fold PER range which is about 22 per cent below its 5-year historical average of 17.4-fold. year to date (YTD) the FBM KLCI has seen a 7.4 per cent contraction.

On the other hand, the FBM Mid 70 and FBM Small Cap have seen positive YTD changes of 4.40 and 1.20 per cent growths respectively.

However, their current PER estimates of 16.5-fold and 11.6-fold are still far below their five-year average PERs of 25.8-fold and 43.4-fold.

Similarly, the current PER estimates of all other major regional indices including the Straits Times Index (STI), Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET), Jakarta Stock Exchange (JCI), and the Philipines Stock Exchange PSEi Index (PCOMP) are still below their five-year average PER.

Foreign fund outflow continued strong in Malaysia and Asia on the whole but Rakuten Trade believes that this will be temporary and are expecting an inflow of foreign funds into Asian bourses as the prevailing low valuations remain a star attraction both domestically and regionally.

For retail fund flows, Yee noted that domestically, daily trading volume has been improving amongst smaller cap stocks for the first two months of 2023 but has gradually dried up potentially due to the high number of initial public offerings (IPOs) sucking up some of the liquidity from the secondary market.

With 35 IPOs in 2022 that boasted RM11.5 billion in market capitalisation and another expected 39 IPOs in 2023 with an anticipated RM10 billion in market capitalisation, Yee guided that the local markets are in dire need of fresh funds.

“This is why we really need fresh funds injected back into the market. Usually, these fund flows would start from institutions and that is why the Employer’s Provident Fund has been asked to enhance their percentage of holdings back into the local market rather than the overseas market.

“Hopefully from this we can see indices strengthen a bit and potentially induce more retail fund and participation back into the market,” he mused.

Looking towards the US, Yee shared that Wall Street remains the epi-centre of the global markets’ volatility with uncertainty remaining as the US Federal Reserve are still working hard to contain inflation and recessionary fears. Further exacerbating this is the recent US banking crisis which has caused talks of a retail apocalypse occurring.

Meanwhile in Hong Kong, the market is also struggling with interest rate concerns and the US-China tensions, especially in the tech sector further complicates things as fears of slower growth from China may further impede trading activities.

“Following a strong rebound in Nov 2022, the Hang Seng Index (HSI) peaked at 22,700 in end-January before reversing on concerns over China’s recovery coupled with the ongoing US-China tension amid a Western Banking crisis along the way,” Yee sounded off.

He added that recent earnings reports have also came in below expectations which further dampened the current sentiment due to rising fears that the run-up may not be supported by fundamentals.

Nevertheless, Rakuten Trade reckons that the prevailing low valuations for Hong Kong equities are an attractive value proposition for investors as they are still hovering steeply below historical averages.

Their HSI listed top picks are Hong Kong’s largest property developer Sun Hun Kai Properties (SHKP), Electric Vehicle manufacturer BYD Co, Casino Resort Wynn Macau, Multinational Conglomerate CK Hutchison Holdings, and appliance manufacturer Haier Smart Home.

Rakuten Trade’s Malaysia stock picks

For Malaysian stocks, Yee shared that their top blue-chip picks are utilities giant Tenaga Nasional Bhd (TNB), telco giant CelcomDigi Bhd (CelcomDigi) and prominent banking stocks like Malayan Banking Bhd (Maybank), CIMB bank Bhd (CIMB), and Hong Leong Bank Bhd (HLB).

For Rakuten Trade’s sector wide picks, Yee shared that Rakuten Trade’s current top picks are Pavilion REIT (PAVREIT), Sunway REIT (SREIT), Ancom Nylex Bhd (Ancomny), T7 Global Bhd (T7), and Kerjaya Prospek Group Bhd (KPG).

For Pavilion REIT and Sunway REIT, Yee that the two RIETS were preferred due to their positions as two of the largest REITs in Malaysia, their strategically located assets and their position as main beneficiaries of the returning tourism rates in Malaysia.

Additionally, the two REITs have great financial leverage with net debts at about 20 per cent for PAVREIT and 35 per cent for SREIT which is far below the 50 per cent statutory threshold required by the Securities.

Dividend yields are also attractive with Rakuten Trade forecasting PAVREIT’s dividend yield for FY23 and FY24 to come to 6.4 and seven per cent while SREIT is expected to post dividend yields of 6.1 and 6.3 per cent.

Rakuten Trade shares that their target prices for PAVREIT and SREIT are RM1.60 and RM1.90 which represent upsides of 28 and 18 per cent respectively.

Looking towards the active ingredients space, Yee shares that he reckons that Ancomny has a major competitive edge in the space due to it being the only large scale producer of active ingredients for herbicides in Southeast Asia.

The company continues to show resilient growth with its two new active ingredients Bromacil and Ester which were commercialised in 3QFY22 and 1QFY23 respectively.

The manufacturer has also guided that it has two to three new active ingredient in its pipeline that are expected to be commercialised in 2023 and 2024 and may become the group’s next growth driver due to potential higher average selling prices (ASP) and larger market volumes.

Rakuten Trade’s current target price for Ancomny is RM1.60 which is based on a 13-fold price earnings ratio (PER) over FY24 earnings per share (EPS) and translates to a 61 per cent upside.

For T7, Yee believed that the integrated solutions provider in oil and gas (O&G) upstream services has a solid order that provides clear earnings visibility for the near to medium-term.

He notes that the group has secured RM500 million worth of O&G projects in the past 12-months and its earnings are also supported by their fully automated aerospace metal surface treatment facility that has a current capacity of 10,000 parts per month.

Rakuten Trade’s target price for T7 is RM0.60 which is based on PER of 10-fold to its FY24 EPS and translates to a 26 per cent upside.

And finally for KPG, Yee shared that they are optimistic on the medium-cap construction stock due to its strong fundamentals, balance sheet, tenderbook ranges between RM1.5 to RM2 billion and outstanding orderbook amounting to RM4.7 billion.

Rakuten Trade expects KPG’s FY23 and FY24 earnings to improve by 23.5 and 20 per cent to RM139.2 million and RM167 million respectively. Their target price for KPG is RM1.70 which is based on PER of 13-fold over FY24 EPS and translates to a 60 per cent upside.