Lutong Bomba chief reaches out to grassroots leaders

MIRI (July 2): A familiarisation session for grassroots leaders with new Lutong Fire and Rescue (Bomba) station chief Senior Fire Officer II Henry Jugah was held in the station’s meeting room yesterday.

It was attended by 11 guests comprising community leaders, councillors from the Miri City Council (MCC) and members of the Village Development and Security Committee (JKKK).

Apart from fostering closer ties, Henry said, the session also briefed the guests on Bomba Lutong operation areas or areas of coverage.

He revealed that areas which recently started operation under Bomba Lutong were Tudan, Senadin, Permyjaya, Kuala Baram, Lutong and Pulau Melayu.

“They were also briefed on procedures to call Bomba as well as advised to help impart fire safety awareness to residents in their area,” he said.

Henry reported for duty at Bomba Lutong on June 15.

He was transferred from Bomba Betong where he served as Senior Fire Officer I. Previously he served at Bomba Miri, Bomba Miri Zone Office and Bomba for 20 years.

“I hope that the residents in the Bomba Lutong area will continue to cooperate with us in any aspect, especially in terms of fire safety and prevention,” he said.