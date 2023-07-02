MetMalaysia: Thunderstorms, heavy rain and strong winds in Sarawak until 1pm

KUCHING (July 2): The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has issued a warning of thunderstorms, heavy rain and strong winds expected to occur over Sarawak until 1pm today.

In a statement issued at 8.50am today, MetMalaysia said the weather would affect Kuching, Serian, Samarahan, Sri Aman, Betong, Sarikei and Mukah.

“Thunderstorms, heavy rain and strong winds are expected over the states of Sarawak including Kuching, Serian, Samarahan, Sri Aman (Sri Aman), Betong, Sarikei (Pakan, Sarikei and Julau) and Mukah (Dalat and Mukah) until 1pm,” announced MetMalaysia.