MetMalaysia: Thunderstorms, heavy rain, strong winds expected in Sarawak, Sabah, Labuan until 4pm

KUCHING (July 2): The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has issued another warning of thunderstorms, heavy rain and strong winds expected to occur in Sarawak, Sabah and Labuan today until 4pm.

In a statement issued at 12.20pm today, MetMalaysia said the weather would affect Sarawak covering Kuching, Serian, Samarahan, Sri Aman, Betong, Sarikei, Sibu, Mukah, Kapit (Song and Kapit), Bintulu, Miri (Subis, Miri and Marudi) and Limbang.

Other affected state and territory are Sabah covering Interior (Sipitang, Tenom, Kuala Penyu and Beaufort), West Coast (Papar, Putatan, Penampang, Kota Kinabalu, Tuaran and Kota Belud), Tawau (Lahad Datu) and Sandakan (Kinabatangan and Sandakan) as well as Labuan.

Earlier today, MetMalaysia had issued similar warning, saying that thunderstorms, heavy rain and strong winds would affect Kuching, Serian, Samarahan, Sri Aman, Betong, Sarikei and Mukah.