Milo’s Malaysia Breakfast Day sees strong turnout despite rain

KUCHING (July 2): The rain was no deterrent for members of the public as an estimated 5,000 participants showed up for the Milo Malaysia Breakfast Day (MBD) 2023 at Stadium Sarawak here this morning.

After a three-year hiatus caused by the pandemic, the event made a return in three prominent locations this year, starting with Sarawak, followed by Sabah and Putrajaya.

MBD is Malaysia’s largest annual breakfast event, focused on raising awareness about the significance of maintaining a balanced lifestyle.

“Despite the rain, we are happy to see such a great turnout,” said Ng Su Yen, business executive officer for Milo under Nestlé (Malaysia) Berhad.

“Milo, as a breakfast beverage, contains all natural ingredients such as milk, malt and cocoa with essential vitamins and minerals that help to release energy efficiently.

“We hope with this event, we can inculcate the importance of having a good meal to start the day.”

Ng expected to see 5,000 participants for its instalment in Sabah, which will be on July 16. It will be held in Putrajaya on July 29 and 30.

The event emphasises the crucial role of starting the day with a nutritious breakfast while shedding light on the benefits that come with embracing a regular exercise routine to stay fit and healthy.

As an advocate for sports development in Malaysia, Milo has been spearheading this initiative since 2013 to spark a movement towards good health.

There were also performances by wushu and taekwondo students, zumba dancing, and introduction to the Milo Goodness Workout.