Minos: Makansari FoodStreet can attract more people to visit Kota Samarahan

KOTA SAMARAHAN (July 2): The Kota Samarahan Municipal Council (MPKS) had leased an empty land near Aiman Mall here to a food catering group to set up the Makansari FoodStreet.

Its chairman Dato Peter Minos said this place can be the latest destination to attract more visitors to come to Kota Samarahan, especially those who want to dine while shopping for souvenirs.

He revealed that Makansari has over 50 stalls selling various local foods, including Western cuisine, which are affordably priced.

According to him, one-quarter of the food street is now being developed to showcase and sell artworks and handicrafts made by locals who are known to make the best ‘kain songket’.

“So if visitors and tourists, local and foreign, come around to Kota Samarahan, they can eat and drink at Makansari FoodStreet. At the same time, they can do shopping for local handicrafts and arts. This makes life easier and convenient for tourists and visitors,” he said.

Minos also said Makansari is now already well patronised by students from nearby Universiti Malaysia Sarawak (Unimas) and Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) as well as local residents.

On a related matter, Minos said MPKS is also undertaking more tourism projects in Samarahan to make it a livable place for all, especially after solving the traffic jam and waste-collection problem which had affected the area.

He said the new tourism attractions include the construction of Tambirat Market which is currently 97 per cent completed.

He also pointed out the market, located in Asajaya, will act as a one-stop centre for local visitors and tourists selling local products.

“Apart from that, a small lake at Desa Ilmu will soon be developed and beautified for the enjoyment of the locals,” he added.