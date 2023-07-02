Mr Sarawak crown worth the wait for Sibu muscleman

KUCHING (July 2): Years of hard work and determination paid off for Farrokh Ibtisam Ting Abdullah after the Sibu muscleman clinched the 2023 ‘Champion of Champions’ title at the 57th Mr Sarawak Bodybuilding Championships here late Saturday.

The 39-year-old Sibu Hospital lab technician first outperformed the other contenders in the Men’s Bodybuilding Above-80kg category, one of eight staged in this year’s state-level competition that took place at Hotel Grand Continental Kuching.

The win earned him a spot in the ‘Champion of Champions’ showdown, where he was up against four other men’s bodybuilding category winners: Ranovich Matthew of Miri (Up to 60kg), Sariewin Mudim of Miri (Up to 65kg), Falizan Salleh (Up to 70kg), and Awangku Hosin Awangku Bagul of Miri (Up to 80kg).

“It’s a title worth the wait,” Farrokh told The Borneo Post when met right after the event.

“Before this, I always missed clinching the ‘CoC’ (Champion of Champions) trophy.

“Tonight’s my night – I’m so happy, beyond words!”

Asked about his preparation for the 52nd Mr Malaysia National Bodybuilding Championships, to take place in Selangor this October, Farrokh said it would be rather moderate in view of the 14-week time gap from Mr Sarawak.

“My regimen has been quite ‘hardcore’ since the start of this year, so it’s good to have a break before Mr Malaysia.

“I’m thinking of taking two to three weeks of rest, physically and mentally, before kicking off the preparation for Mr Malaysia,” said the bodybuilder, who hails from Salim.

Organised by Kuching Division Bodybuilding Association (KDBBA), the state-level competition also held a woman’s category for the first time.

Designated as an open ‘Women’s Fitness Model’ category, the maiden winner was Ong Shih Ling of Kuching, with Tina Nubib (Kuching), Kasma Mohamad (Miri) and Annie Siaw (Miri) as the respective runners-up.

In the Athletic Physique category, Azmizi Bujang of Kuching and Asrul Asmat Sefri of Miri were the winners of the Up to 170cm and Above-170cm classes, respectively.

Mayor of Kuching South Dato Wee Hong Seng, who is also the president of Sarawak Bodybuilding Association and vice-president of Malaysian Bodybuilding Federation, presented the ‘Champion of Champions–Bujang Taha Cup’ to Farrokh.

KDBBA president George Awi William, and his counterparts from Sibu Division Bodybuilding and Weightlifting Association and Miri Division Bodybuilding Association, Chia Soon Cheong and Cheyenne Muris, as well as Sarawak Sports Corporation sports development officer (bodybuilding) Awang Fadillah Jaya were also present.