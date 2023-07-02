Mukah cops looking for next-of-kin of man killed in hit-and-run accident in Selangau

MUKAH (July 2): A male pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run accident at KM74 Jalan Sibu/Bintulu in Selangau around 6.30am today.

Mukah police chief DSP Muhamad Rizal Alias said the deceased’s identity is still unknown.

“The accident is believed to have happened when a car, which was heading towards Sibu from Bintulu, knocked down the victim who was walking on the road.

“He died on the spot due to severe head injuries,” he said in a statement.

Muhamad Rizal said the case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

He said they are also looking for the victim’s next-of-kin to help identify him.

“Anyone with missing family member or acquaintance can contact the nearest police station,” he added.

He also urged anyone who witnessed the incident to come forward to assist their investigation by calling Mukah Traffic Investigation officer Insp Mohd Rahmat Jalimin on 011-31627137 or Mukah police headquarters hotline at 084-871222 or any nearest police station.