Sabah further strengthens air connectivity with China

KOTA KINABALU (July 2): Sabah’s efforts to bolster its air connectivity and tourism industry have achieved another milestone with the arrival of Shanghai Airlines on Sunday.

Shanghai Airlines becomes the second China-based airline to resume direct flights into Kota Kinabalu, following the successful operations of China Southern Airlines in April.

Sabah Assistant Tourism, Culture and Environment Minister cum Sabah Tourism Board chairman Datuk Joniston Bangkuai warmly welcomed 159 passengers of the inaugural Shanghai Airlines flight.

Joining him were Ministry’s Deputy Permanent Secretary II, Alesia Sion, Sabah Tourism Board chief executive officer Noredah Othman and deputy chief executive officer Tay Shu Lan, signifying the importance of this development for the tourism sector.

“The collaboration between Sabah and China-based airlines marks a significant step in fostering stronger international relations and opens up new opportunities for economic growth and cultural exchanges.

“Sabah looks forward to the positive impact of these direct flight connections in promoting tourism, trade and cultural understanding between the two regions,” said Joniston.

Shanghai Airlines will operate daily direct flights between Shanghai and Kota Kinabalu, providing increased convenience and accessibility for travellers.

In April, China Southern Airlines resumed its direct flights from Guangzhou to Kota Kinabalu, marking a positive step in bolstering Sabah’s global connectivity.

Following the arrival of Shanghai Airlines, Sabah Tourism, Culture and Environment Minister Datuk Christina Liew, along with a high-level delegation from the ministry, boarded the aircraft to Shanghai for an official working visit to China.

The working visit until July 9 will cover Shanghai, Xian and Beijing.

During this official visit, Liew will lead important meetings with Chinese government officials and airline representatives to discuss tourism-related matters and explore opportunities for collaboration.

The delegation comprises Joniston, Alesia, Noredah and Tay.

This development also marks a positive step towards strengthening tourism ties between Sabah and China, fostering cultural exchanges and attracting more visitors to experience the beauty and hospitality of Sabah.