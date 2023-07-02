Sarawak Bank Employees Union disappointed with federation’s call on minimum wage

KUCHING (July 2): Sarawak Bank Employees Union (SBEU) has expressed disappointment over the Malaysian Employers Federation’s (MEF) call for businesses with 10 or less employees to be permanently exempted from complying with the minimum wage of RM1,500.

In a statement, the union chief executive officer Andrew Lo said such exemption was abandoned by South Korea over 21 years ago as it was deemed to be counterproductive.

“Currently, the South Korean minimum wage law only exempts business that employs relatives living together with the employer, seafarers, house keepers and probationers,” he said in a response to the federation indicating that South Korea had previously applied such exemption.

Lo said the monthly minimum wage in South Korea was 2,010,590 Won (RM7,100).

He added the high costs of living would affect all employees, including those working at small companies, and the exemption, if implemented, would be discriminatory against these workers.

“MEF’s ill-conceived stance will also make it difficult for micro employers to find workers who prefer higher wages in bigger companies. It will also encourage dubious practices as companies may carve out their business into separate legal entitles with 10 or less employees each.”

Lo added it was inaccurate for MEF to claim the proposed minimum wage of RM1,500 would cost businesses RM111 billion a year or RM9.25 billion per month.

He said there were about 10 million workers in formal employment and the country’s median wage is about RM2,250.

“Meaning half of all workers earn less than RM2,250. Even if all the five million workers are on minimum wage, the increase of RM300 per employee per month would total only RM18 billion a year and not RM111 billion.”

Lo said both the World Bank and Bank Negara had indicated that wages in Malaysia was below labour productivity and below inflation, leading to a lower standard of living.

The wages share of Malaysia’s gross domestic product (GDP) was at 36 per cent compared to 45 – 60 per cent in other competitive countries, he added.

“This empirical evidence shows that Malaysian employers are not suffering, instead they have exploited the situation to generate more profits,” said Lo.

Lo is also the Sarawakian representative for the Labour Law Reform Coalition.