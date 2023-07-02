Sexual harassment: ‘Together, we must break the silence’

THERE must never be any compromise when it comes to defending oneself against any form of sexual harassment and in this regard, the law is there to protect the rights of the victims, regardless of their backgrounds.

In force beginning March 28 this year, the Anti-Sexual Harassment Act 2022 was passed in the Dewan Rakyat on July 20, 2022, and subsequently in the Dewan Negara on Aug 11.

It was gazetted as a new law on Oct 18 last year after receiving the Royal Assent of Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah.

According to Women, Family and Community Development Ministry, the Act is being implemented in phases, involving Section 1 (Short Title and Commencement); Section 2 (Interpretation); Section 24 (Administrator); Section 25 (Functions and Powers of Administrator); and, Section 26 (Power to Make Regulations).

“The enforcement of the Act involves the definition of sexual harassment, elements of awareness and prevention of sexual harassment in the community.

“It takes into account the importance of educating the people and increasing their understanding and awareness of the seriousness of issues involving sexual harassment, before this Act is fully enforced,” said the ministry in a statement issued in March.

It also said the Act reflected the government’s concern and serious commitment to addressing and eliminating gender-based discrimination, especially sexual harassment.

“The understanding and awareness of sexual harassment and its effects on victims can be enhanced in the community, and can directly help towards providing a safe environment.

“This is to empower people in the economic, social and political spheres, in addition to ensuring that they are not marginalised in the country’s development towards achieving the Malaysia Madani aspirations,” the statement read.

All this was encapsulated in the ‘Women for Women: Breaking the Silence of Women in Community’, a recent exhibition organised and run by the Semester 2-Group 2A diploma students from the Faculty of Hotel and Tourism Management of Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) Sarawak in Kota Samarahan.

‘More than just an assignment’

At first, group leader Bernisha Chinduk Basil did not think much about the project assigned to her and fellow course-mates by their senior lecturer, Nuraini Putit.

The 20-year-old Mirian, nonetheless, was very serious about putting her best efforts into the assignment.

It was during research work and interviews with those well-versed in this matter that she began to understand the significance of this project.

“It did not mean that I was totally clueless about sexual harassment, but this project showed me the other aspects of this issue that I never realised were there before.

“It was then my course-mates and I understood how severe the impact could be on the victims, and also the channels that they could seek for help and protection,” Bernisha told thesundaypost when met at the exhibition in La Promenade Mall, Kota Samarahan recently.

As part of the assignment, her team conducted interviews with DSP Jennifer Atok, the officer in charge of the Division of Investigation of Sexual Crimes Against Women and Children (D11) under the Criminal Investigation Department of Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) Sarawak Contingent; and also Sarawak Women for Women Society (SWWS) programme officer Krystal Nantie Thomas.

“These interviews really opened our eyes. From the session with DSP Jennifer, I now understand that sexual harassment is any act of a sexual nature, in any form whether verbal, non-verbal, visual, gestural or physical, that is unwanted by the victim who feels uncomfortable, offended, humiliated or threatened by it.

“From the interview with Miss Krystal, we found out more about the programmes run by the SWWS meant to advocate and empower women and children’s rights and equality in the fields of education, welfare, careers and also in society. They also serve to provide and develop supportive services for women and young girls,” said Bernisha.

“All of us now realise that there are help and support for those facing abuse, discrimination and other types of mistreatment,” she added.

‘Afraid to speak out’

Fellow team member Janice James also talked about gaining better understanding from doing her part in the class project.

However, she felt that it was highly necessary for the conversation to continue running as there were still many people who viewed the issue of sexual harassment as ‘a normalised thing’.

“There are those who are scared to speak out – maybe it’s because of the fear of losing one’s job, being ostracised by the family, being condemned by their peers and society, or thinking that the authorities may just ignore their plight, thus feeling that it’s a lost cause.

“I think there should be a specific awareness programme being run regularly, especially in schools and IPTs (institutions of higher learning), as well as the workplace.

“It’s important for everyone to know their right to say no, and to seek justice and protection. The law and the assistance are by your side, but it is also very important for you to be aware of that,” said the 19-year-old student, who also hails from Miri.

‘Affecting all genders’

Accompanying Bernisha and Janice during the interview was Muhammad Azlong Khusyairiel Fitrie Erman, one of six male students in the 21-member project group.

“I must admit that during brainstorming, I was quite unsure of how I could contribute to the group – you know, being a boy.

“But later on during research, I realised that sexual harassment could also affect men. I was able to interact with the visitors and explain the exhibits to them, for them to understand the issue more clearly,” said the 20-year-old Kuchingite.

Joining the conversation, Nuraini said she was proud to see growth in her charges as they move along handling the exhibition.

“Yes, it started as a prerequisite for their diploma programme, but I did not want it to only be seen that way. I wanted them to be able to relate to what this project was about, and to know that they could seek help should this unfortunate thing befall them,” said the 52-year-old senior lecturer who has been with UiTM Sarawak since 1999.

Adding her input into the conversation about sexual harassment, Nuraini felt that much more must be done in getting justice for the victims of such cases in Malaysia.

Citing her past years of living in the US and Australia, she observed that these overseas countries really put strict emphasis on the fight against sexual offences and crimes not only through their respective laws, but also in social awareness.

“Over there, ‘NO’ means ‘NO’, and their laws back this up. Their mind-sets are also different.

“Here, the subject of sex itself is still taboo, and almost always, it is associated with smearing the family’s honour or bringing shame to one’s community.

“So you must understand why many are afraid to speak out – in most cases, the damage to the victim is far greater and more destructive than that to the offender,” she stressed.

Nuraini also clarified that her view was not meant at belittling the authorities handling these cases.

“There are means to help the victims and for the authorities to solve the cases; I just think that some bureaucratic red tapes should be taken down,” she pointed out.

“That being said, I believe that things are moving towards a positive direction, as more and more are willing to speak out. They are now realising: ‘Why should I suffer for something that’s not my fault, while the one who actually committed it, is allowed to just sit and relax’ – right?

“Awareness is important. This is what I want not only for my students, but also for everyone out there, to know.”

To report sexual harassment and other sexually-based crimes, call PDRM Sarawak Contingent hotline 082-240 800.

To know more about the SWWS, go to the society’s office at Unit 16 on Level 4 of La Promenade Mall 2 in Kota Samarahan, or contact SWWS Crisis Line 016-582 2660.