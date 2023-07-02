SJKC Chung Hua Miri bags three titles in choral speaking competition

MIRI (July 2): SJKC Chung Hua Miri emerged champion of the inter Miri Division Primary School Choral Speaking Competition.

The competition held at a hotel here yesterday was sponsored by Sarawak Oil Palm Berhad (SOP), with the participation of some 180 pupils from nine primary schools.

Besides being the champion, SJKC Chung Hua Miri also bagged the best script award and the best conductor award through Victor Then Ming Zhe.

SK Senadin was announced as the second winner, while SJKC Chung Hua Pujut came in third. SK Agama and SK Jalan Bintang, meanwhile took the fourth and fifth place respectively.

SOP General Manager of Milling, William Wong who was present at the event expressed hope that the annual competition could forge teamwork, confidence and linguistic skills among the primary school students.

“SOP’s is committed to promote education in Sarawak by investing in the future of the young generations.

“The competition not only encourages pupils to develop their speaking abilities, but also promotes unity and foster appreciation for various cultures,” he said.