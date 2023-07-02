STAR ready to field more women, youth candidates

PENAMPANG (July 2): Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku (STAR) Sabah is ready to field more women and youth candidates to contest in the 17th Sabah State General Election in the next two years.

Its president, Datuk Seri Dr Jeffrey G Kitingan, however insisted that the party will only field candidates in that category who are really ready.

“Our party (STAR) is open to meeting the demands of the concerned group,” he said, adding that they should prepare themselves so that more candidates can be presented by the party.

Jeffrey said this in response to the grassroots voices of Wiramuda, Wiranita and Wiramaja at the STAR Sabah National Convention and seventh anniversary celebration themed ‘STAR Sabah 2030 & Beyond’ on Saturday at the ITCC.

According to Jeffrey, STAR needs to prepare young candidates to rejuvenate the party because old leaders will retire and new leaders need to be featured.

He further emphasized that to empower the party, its leaders should not expect other parties or allied party leaders to do it for STAR.

“We have to do it ourselves,” said Jeffrey who is Keningau member of parliament and Tambunan assemblyman.

Jeffrey went on to review the achievements of the party which started from zero, one seat, then became two, six and if given the chance will become 12 or more.

The one-day convention featured seven keynote presentations involving Wiramuda chief Kong Soon Choi, Wiranita chief Datuk Flovia Ng, vice presidents Datuk Abidin Madingkir and Datuk Annuar Ayub Aman as well as three deputy presidents Datuk Kapitan Stephen Teo, Datuk Robert Tawik and Datuk Ellron Alfred Angin.