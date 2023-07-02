State’s revenue as of June close to total for entire 2022, says Dr Sim

KUCHING (July 2): Sarawak’s revenue in the first six months of this year is close to the amount received for the whole of last year, said Deputy Premier Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian.

He said this achievement is part of the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) government’s aim of becoming financially independent – a journey which began in 2018 – towards transforming Sarawak into a prosperous state by 2030.

“In 2018, we achieved RM6 billion in revenue and it was RM11.9 billion last year.

“As for the first half of this year, we already almost reached the whole-year income of last year,” he said when officiating a charity run and food fair event organised for Sarawak Society for the Deaf at Aeroville Mall, Jalan Stutong Baru here today.

On Sarawak’s rights and entitlements under Article 112D of the Federal Constitution for development allocations, Dr Sim called on the state’s members of Parliament to continue to fight for the state’s interests in the Dewan Rakyat, particularly as Sarawak celebrates its 60th independence anniversary this year.

On the charity event, he commended the noble commitment of the trained instructors and volunteers at Sarawak Society for the Deaf in supporting the less fortunate members of the community.

“As Sarawakians, we need to come together to help those who are less advantaged, but this does not mean that they have no talents,” he said.

Dr Sim also thanked the Leo Club and students from St Joseph’s Private Secondary School for participating in the event.

The charity run and food fair had managed to raise RM80,000, including RM10,000 from Dr Sim, to cover the operation costs of Sarawak Society for the Deaf; RM50,000 from Aeroville Mall Sdn Bhd, RM10,000 from Rasaja Sdn Bhd; RM10,000 from Kuching Love Book Association; and RM5,000 each from Kota Sentosa assemblyman Wilfred Yap and organising chairman Kapitan Tan Kun Gee.

Among those in attendance were Kuching South mayor Dato Wee Hong Seng, Padawan Municipal Council chairman Tan Kai, a political secretary to the Sarawak Premier, Kho Teck Wan; Lee Onn Group managing director Datuk Tan Guek Kee, Sarawak Society for the Deaf chairman Albert Wong and Kuching Love Book Association president May Loo.