Two children among 6 hurt in two-car collision

SARIKEI (July 2): A collision involving two cars at Jalan Kelupu, Bintangor on Saturday left six people injured.

The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) in a statement said they received a report on the incident at 5.35pm and immediately sent a team from the Bintangor fire station to the scene.

“Upon arriving, the team reported that the accident involved two cars. Six individuals were injured – two woman (36 and 44), two men (36 and 69), a boy (9), and a girl (10),” it said.

Bomba added that all the injured were sent to hospital for treatment.

The operation ended at 7pm.