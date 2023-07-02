Sunday, July 2
Borneo Post Online
You are at:»»»Two children among 6 hurt in two-car collision

Two children among 6 hurt in two-car collision

0
By Betrisianini Bakit on Sarawak
For the freshest news, join The Borneo Post's Telegram Channel and The Borneo Post on Newswav.

Bomba photo shows rescuers in the process of extricating one of the drivers.

SARIKEI (July 2): A collision involving two cars at Jalan Kelupu, Bintangor on Saturday left six people injured.

The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) in a statement said they received a report on the incident at 5.35pm and immediately sent a team from the Bintangor fire station to the scene.

“Upon arriving, the team reported that the accident involved two cars. Six individuals were injured – two woman (36 and 44), two men (36 and 69), a boy (9), and a girl (10),” it said.

Bomba added that all the injured were sent to hospital for treatment.

The operation ended at 7pm.

Recommended Posts