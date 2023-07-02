Two new cinemas to operate in Sabah this year

KOTA KINABALU (July 2): Two new cinemas will start operations outside the state capital of Sabah this year.

They are operated by 10Star Cinemas Sdn Bhd in Papar and Kota Marudu.

The cinema at Parklane City in Papar is expected to start operations by October this year.

It will be the only cinema in Papar after the last one closed down decades ago.

WSG Group managing director Datuk Susan Wong Siew Guen handed over the keys to Tunku Dato’ Yaacob Khyra, the executive chairman of MAA Group Berhad, the parent company of 10Star Cinemas Sdn Bhd, here on Sunday.

Susan said 10Star Cinemas will undergo renovation for the next three months, and depending on its progress, will open its doors to the public by the end of September or early October.

She added the Head of State, Tun Juhar Mahiruddin, is expected to be invited as the guest of honour to officiate at the opening ceremony of the cinema.

Construction of the cinema commenced a year ago after the WSG Group signed the lease agreement with 10Star Cinemas. The building obtained occupancy certificate (OC) in June.

Susan said the 10Star Cinemas spans a total of 12,000 square feet and will have six halls, including one VIP hall, another with a capacity of 140 pax, and four halls that can seat between 80 to 120 pax.

Meanwhile, she said the 64 double-storey shoplots at Parklane City are expected to be ready by September this year, while the two-storey terrace houses will apply for OC around September as well.

Furthermore, she said an A&W drive-thru will be established in Parklane City soon.

Susan, together with WSG Group director Datuk Wong Ten An, accompanied Yaacob to inspect the site of the cinema and briefed the latter on the development’s masterplan.

Susan also proposed to MAA Group to establish a college at Parklane City for students in Papar to further their studies, to which Yaacob said he would consider.

10Star Cinemas Sdn Bhd chief executive officer Onn Norshal Hamzah earlier said that the company is investing RM5 million in the cinema at Parklane City.

The cinema at Parklane City will be the company’s sixth in Sabah, after Tawau, Sandakan and another soon-to-be-opened in Kota Marudu.

Onn Norshal said the company plans to establish more cinemas in up to 18 locations throughout Sabah by 2024.

Also present were WSG Group directors Vanessa Wong, Melissa Wong and Jonathan Wong.

The First Community Cinema in the northern region of Sabah is scheduled to start operations at 1 Avenue Commercial Centre (1ACC), Kota Marudu in December 2023.

Yaacob shared the good news during his visit to 1 Avenue Commercial Centre on Sunday.

The incorporation of this cinema at 1 Avenue Commercial Centre will provide local residents with a new entertainment option, while also offering employment opportunities to the local youth through specialized training programs.

As the developer of 1 Avenue Commercial Centre, WK Majujaya Sdn Bhd has played a significant role in transforming Kota Marudu into a modern living destination.

With its range of commercial and residential developments, 1 Avenue Commercial Centre is set to become a vibrant hub in Kota Marudu.

In addition to its commercial offerings, WK Majujaya Sdn Bhd is introducing new developments such as 1ACC Service Apartment and 1 Avenue Residence this year.

Within the fast-growing 1 Avenue Commercial Centre, 1ACC Service Apartment consists of 51 fully furnished commercial units. It will provide comfortable and convenient living spaces where all necessities are within walking distance.