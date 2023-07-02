Uggah seeks Zahid’s ministry help to anchor growth in Betong  

SPAOH (July 2): Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas has requested for the Ministry of Rural and Regional Development to implement its integrated village economic development projects in Betong.

Uggah said this at the presence of Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, who is the Minister of Rural and Regional Development, during the ‘Ngiling Tikai’ ceremony at Samu longhouse, Ulu Paku here today.

Despite being connected with roads, water, power supplies and with the provision of infrastructure development, the Bukit Saban assemblyman disclosed poverty, income and unemployment as the main issues faced by the people in Betong division.

“We have been less successful in increasing the people’s income as well as solve unemployment and poverty issues in the division.

“As provided by e-Kasih (national poverty data bank), there are still some 2,413 households categorised as hardcore poor and another 6,330 as poor in the Betong division,” he revealed.

“Although we have the Betong Division Development Agency (BDDA) which is now entrusted with the development task and responsibility, BDDA’s efforts alone will not be enough,” he said.

Uggah, who is also BDDA chairman, suggested that the Rural and Regional Development Ministry to consider bringing in its Village Economy Development Integrated Project (Prospek) to Betong.

For the record, the implementation of Prospek began in 2018 and is primarily aimed to improve the livelihood of the rural community, generate job opportunities and income of project participants, to upgrade basic infrastructure, as well as to eradicate poverty.

“In Sarawak, we have two Prospek projects in Matu and Lawas. So, today I wish to seek Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid’s consideration to bring in Prospek projects to Betong.

“Together with BDDA, we can further develop Betong and solve the issues faced by the people there,” he said.

Zahid’s visit to the 38-door Samu longhouse, headed by village chief Entri Lingkoi, he said, reflected the Deputy Prime Minister’s strong support and love for the Dayak community.

Zahid had chosen to be with him (Uggah) in Kuching on the second day of the Gawai Dayak celebration and thereafter to Kapit to join in the celebration hosted by Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi.

“Earlier today he (Zahid) was in Sri Aman and now with us in Samu for the Ngiling Tikai. We are very honoured with his visits,” said Uggah.

Adding on, he said Sarawak would continue to support the Unity Government in the greater interest of political stability and for development progress.

Present at the event were Alexander Nanta Linggi, Minister of Food Industries, Commodities and Regional Development Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi Utom; State Legislative Assembly speaker Tan Sri Datuk Amar Mohammad Asfia Awang Nasa, former deputy chief minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Alfred Jabu Numpang, Jabu’s wife Tan Sri Empiang Jabu, officials and local community.