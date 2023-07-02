Zahid: GPS leaders invited to campaign in peninsula polls, share on state’s political stability

SRI AMAN (July 2): Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi hopes Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) leaders will assist its fellow coalition members in the unity government to campaign during the upcoming six state elections in Peninsular Malaysia.

Ahmad Zahid, who is Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman, said he had spoken to GPS secretary-general Dato Sri Alexander Nanta Linggi about his proposal to invite the leaders of GPS to share on the political stability in Sarawak during the campaign period.

“We hope our political party friends, especially from Sarawak, please, to visit us when we hold a campaign in the six states. I am confident that political stability in Sarawak can be learned by our election machineries during the six state elections.

“I have discussed with GPS secretary-general Dato Sri Alexander Nanta Linggi. We had discussed that day about bringing prominent figures from GPS to help the campaign in six states.

“InshaAllah, Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg himself will choose who will come down and help us in the six states elections later,” he told a press conference after attending the Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) Ngiling Tikai ceremony at the civic centre here today.

Earlier in his speech, Ahmad Zahid said such assistance is much needed given GPS’ capability in managing the political situation in the state.

He praised Abang Johari for his leadership in preserving political stability in Sarawak, saying that this should be shared and learned by the election machinery in the six peninsula states.

On June 24, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof told reporters that GPS would not be involved directly in the six state elections.

According to the GPS chief whip, there is a standing directive that prohibits the state ruling coalition from participating in elections outside of Sarawak.

He also reaffirmed GPS’ stance for being neutral in the matter, saying that the coalition only wants to focus on the interests of the people.

“This kind of thing has been GPS’ stance since its inception and the main focus of this party is to fight for the rights and interests of the people of Sarawak.

“In the principle of GPS, there are four party alliances that have a standing order not to get involved in the PRN (state election) of other states,” he said then.