Zahid: Ministry approves RM300 mln to upgrade former Ulu Skrang road

SRI AMAN (July 2): The Ministry of Rural and Regional Development has approved RM300 million for the upgrading of the former Ulu Skrang road.

In announcing this, its minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said the allocation was to upgrade the current gravel road to a tarred road.

“I want to announce that for Sri Aman only, the new project amounting to RM300 million has been approved, which is to upgrade the former Ulu Skrang road in Sri Aman.

“The upgrading work will involve a 50 kilometre-long and 6 metre-wide road,” he said in a press conference after attending the Parti Rakyat Sarawak ‘Ngiling Tikai’ ceremony at the Sri Aman Civic Centre here today.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also Deputy Prime Minister, said another RM5.78 million was also approved for the purpose of building a new concrete bridge in Nanga Entalau in Lubok Antu.

He said such allocations proved the federal government is committed towards ensuring that Sarawak’s infrastructure development matches its peninsula counterparts.

Meanwhile, on the Jiwa Murni project, Ahmad Zahid said works to repair and upgrade logging roads are expected to begin in the middle of this month, for which the ministry has set aside an allocation of RM85 million.

Early this year, he said the federal government had agreed to repair the Jiwa Murni and logging roads in the state, and targetted to complete the works by this year’s Christmas.

The upgrading works will involve roads which are no longer used by heavy vehicles.