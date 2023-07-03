Bintulu Port team wins nine-aside football tournament

BINTULU (July 3): Bintulu Port Holdings Berhad (BPHB) has won the BDA General Manager’s Cup Nine-Aside Football Tournament 2023 following an intense final against Sarawak Energy Berhad (SEB), which was decided on penalty kicks.

BPHB beat SEB 8-7 on penalties after the final match ended in a goalless draw.

As the champions, BPHB received a trophy, medals, and RM6,000, while second placed SEB received a trophy, medals, and RM3,000.

PDRM and Malaysia LNG who finished in joint third place, were awarded medals and RM1,500 each.

In the first semifinal, BPHB secured their place in the finals by defeating PDRM 3-2.

SEB on the other hand won 2-1 in a penalty shootout against Malaysia LNG to earn their spot in the final, following a goalless draw in the second semifinal.

The tournament was organised in conjunction with Bintulu Development Authority’s (BDA) 45th anniversary celebration.

It took place from June 30 to July 2 at the Dewan Suarah Synthetic Turf and involved nine invited teams.

The participating teams were divided into two groups.

Group A consisted of Press Metal, PDRM, KSR Binda, and Malaysia LNG, while Group B comprised of PSKPP, Pusat Koreksional Bintulu, Medic, BPHB, and SEB.

BDA assistant general manager (Property and Real Estate) Prie Nyangan kicked off the tournament and presented the prizes.