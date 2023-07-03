Cookies gone! First party data is here!

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

First-party data refers to information that an organisation collects directly from its customers or users. This type of data is valuable because it provides insights into customers’ behaviour, preferences, and interests, which can inform marketing, product development, and other business decisions.

In Malaysia, first-party data is becoming increasingly important for both the publishing industry and the government.

The publishing industry in Malaysia is facing significant challenges due to the rise of digital media and changing consumer behaviour. Publishers need to adapt to these changes and find new ways to reach their audiences.

One strategy that some publishers are using is to collect and analyse first-party data. By doing so, they can better understand their readers’ interests and preferences, and tailor their content to meet those needs. This approach can help publishers improve reader engagement and loyalty, which are essential for long-term success in the industry.

The Malaysian government also recognises the value of first-party data, particularly in the context of public policy and service delivery.

By collecting and analysing data directly from citizens, the government can better understand their needs and preferences and design policies and services that meet those needs. For example, the government could use first-party data to identify areas where public infrastructure is lacking and prioritise investment in those areas.

Additionally, the government could use first-party data to personalise communications and outreach efforts to different segments of the population, improving the effectiveness of these efforts.

However, the use of first-party data in Malaysia also raises important privacy and security concerns. Organisations that collect and store personal data must ensure that it is protected from unauthorised access, use, and disclosure. They must also obtain consent from individuals before collecting their data and be transparent about how that data will be used. Furthermore, the government must ensure that any use of first-party data for public policy purposes is in compliance with relevant laws and regulations, and that citizens’ rights to privacy are respected.

To address these concerns, the Malaysian government has implemented a number of regulations and guidelines related to data privacy and security.

For example, the Personal Data Protection Act (PDPA) was introduced in 2010 to regulate the collection, processing, and use of personal data by organisations. The PDPA requires organisations to obtain consent from individuals before collecting their data, and to take reasonable steps to protect that data from unauthorised access or disclosure.

Additionally, the National Cyber Security Policy was introduced in 2019 to strengthen cybersecurity measures and protect critical infrastructure from cyber threats.

In conclusion, first-party data is becoming increasingly important for both the publishing industry and the government in Malaysia.

By collecting and analysing this data, organisations can better understand their audiences and design more effective products, services, and policies. However, the use of first-party data also raises important privacy and security concerns, which must be addressed through appropriate regulations and guidelines.

As Malaysia continues to embrace the digital age, it will be important for organisations and policymakers to strike a balance between leveraging the benefits of first-party data and protecting citizens’ privacy rights.