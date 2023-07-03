DAP MP Syerleena condemns PAS, calls for Malaysians to unite against extremist movements

KUALA LUMPUR (July 3): DAP Bukit Bendera MP Syerleena Abdul Rashid has called on all Malaysians regardless of race, religion or geographical location to unite against extremist movements.

Referring to PAS’ latest attack on the party, she said it is important to protect the country’s diversity and eliminate religious bigotry, towards fostering understanding, peace and harmony among individuals and communities.

“Extremist movements usually show a tendency to turn their backs on human rights and freedom. By imposing rigid dogma and intolerant beliefs, these movements restrict freedom of speech, religion and conscience. They undermine the principles of democracy, equality and justice, fostering an environment of fear and oppression.

“Acting to exploit divisions and inflame hatred, extremists deepen social divides, leading to increased discrimination, prejudice and marginalisation. This erosion of social cohesion weakens the bonds that hold communities together, stunts progress and prevents collaborative efforts to address common challenges.

“In extreme cases, it can also lead to the breakdown of the social fabric and the emergence of social unrest,” Syerleena said in a statement today.

The Bukit Bendera MP’s statement came after PAS accusing DAP of playing up 3R (religion, race and kings) sentiments ahead of the upcoming state elections.

Citing a news report published yesterday titled ‘PAS insists DAP be punished for playing with 3R sentiments’ which quoted the statement of PAS information chief Khairil Nizam Khirudin, she said these embodied PAS’ disjointed narratives.

“Outdated tactics like these can already be expected, and thus, reflect the reality that the other side is running out of ideas.

“For Khairil’s information, the principle of DAP’s struggle clearly supports the system of parliamentary democracy and constitutional monarchy,” she said.

She added that the policy had already been enshrined in an important DAP document, the Shah Alam Declaration 2012.

Among the pledges stated were defending the system of parliamentary democracy and constitutional monarchy with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong as head of state; maintaining the special position of Malays and Bumiputeras as well as the rights of other races, as enshrined in Article 153 of the Federal Constitution; and ensuring the position of Islam as the federal religion as well as the freedom to practise other religions peacefully, as stipulated in Articles 3 and 11 of the Federal Constitution.

In the declaration, DAP had also made the commitment to honour Bahasa Malaysia as the national language as stipulated in Article 152 of the Federal Constitution, as well as encouraging the use and study of other mother tongues to foster an exceptional multilingual society.

“Therefore, it is clear that DAP’s struggle is always in line with the things mentioned above,” she said. – Malay Mail