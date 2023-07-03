Dr Mahathir accuses Anwar govt of opposing Constitution by promoting multi-ethnic Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR (July 3): Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad has today falsely accused the Anwar administration of attempting to turn Malaysia secular and multi-ethnic.

The former prime minister claimed in a brief Facebook post that promoting multiracialism is against the Federal Constitution, which he alleged instead endorses the “Malayness” of the country.

“Does the current government reject the Rule of Law including the Federal Constitution which never mentions Malaysia as a multi-ethnic country? On the other hand, the Federal Constitution emphasises the ‘Malayness’ of Malaysia,” he wrote.

Article 152 of the Constitution stipulates that the Malay language is the national language, while Article 153 handles the reservation of quotas for the Malays and Bumiputera.

While the Constitution does not explicitly state that Malaysia is a multi-ethnic country, Article 8 guarantees equality among citizens and that no one should be discriminated against based on their ethnicity.

Dr Mahathir accused Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim of being influenced by 40 DAP MPs.

As reported by Malay Mail last year, DAP MPs only make up 27.8 per cent of the total government seats, and its proportion in the government is much less than in 2018 under Dr Mahathir.

Bumiputera MPs also still make up the bulk of the government.

The position of Islam as the religion of the federation in the Constitution cannot simply be amended, and require the support of at least two-thirds of the Dewan Rakyat.

Dr Mahathir’s remark came after Bukit Gelugor Umno information chief Huzaidi Hussin had urged Dr Mahathir to cease dividing the nation by playing the racial card.

He said last month that there was no need for Dr Mahathir to continue stirring racial sentiments, as most Malaysians have moved on and are eagerly looking forward to witnessing Malaysia’s economic resurgence.

In response, Dr Mahathir said today that he is only voicing the provision in the Constitution, and defending it is not illegal. — Malay Mail