First batch of Haj pilgrims to arrive home on Wednesday

MECCA (July 3): The first batch of Malaysia’s Haj pilgrims, comprising 284 people, will leave for home from the King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah at 7.15am local time (12.15pm in Malaysia), this Wednesday (July 5).

Flight MH8261 is scheduled to land at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) at about 9.45pm on Wednesday.

Accommodation hostel (maktab) operations director Mohd Sawal Abong said Haj pilgrims would have the convenience of checking in their luggage at their hostel instead of at the airport before departure.

He spoke to reporters after inspecting the city check-in process at TH Mecca headquarters, Abraj Janadriyah.

The last flight bringing back pilgrims from Madinah is on July 31. — Bernama