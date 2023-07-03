Groups sue health minister for removing vaping liquid from Poisons List; cite risk of children’s nicotine addiction

KUALA LUMPUR (July 3): Three civil society groups have sued Health Minister Dr Zaliha Mustafa over her removal of vaping liquids and gel from the country’s Poisons List, claiming that her action allows such items to be sold openly to anyone — including children — without any control over their nicotine levels.

In the lawsuit, the groups are seeking an order to quash the part in the health minister’s March 31, 2023, gazetted order which removed vaping liquids and vaping gels from the Poisons List, or alternatively a court declaration that that part of the minister’s order is void.

In other words, they want to cancel the minister’s decision to remove regulation over vaping liquids and vaping gel and to restore vaping liquids and vaping gels in the listing under the Poisons List.

The lawsuit was filed last Friday in the High Court in Kuala Lumpur via a judicial review application by the Malaysian Council for Tobacco Control (via its public officer Muhammad Sha’ani Abdullah), the Malaysian Green Lung Association (via its public officer Ho Rhu Yann), and Voice of the Children Sdn Bhd.

The two respondents named in the lawsuit are the health minister and the Malaysian government.

Among other things, the three groups who filed the lawsuit claim that the health minister’s order to exempt vaping and e-cigarettes products from the Poisons List would allow “electronic cigarettes and vape products with nicotine to be sold openly and legally to anyone, including children and adolescents aged below 18 years, without any form of regulation or control, as there is currently no regulation or legislation regulating electronic cigarettes and vape products with nicotine”.

“This was also done despite overwhelming evidence of the dangers posed by electronic smoking devices and vape liquids, and the increased likelihood of vapes leading to nicotine addiction on the part of children,” the groups said in their lawsuit.

With the current lack of laws or regulations on electronic cigarettes and vape, the groups said the minister’s removal of such products from the Poisons List would effectively mean it “legally permits any level of nicotine content in these products”.

Before the removal of vaping liquids and vaping gels from the Poisons List, it would have been illegal to sell such products — which were listed as poison — to children except for medical treatment.

Based on Malay Mail’s checks of the courts’ online system, the court case is scheduled to be heard before High Court judge Datuk Wan Ahmad Farid Wan Salleh on July 26. — Malay Mail

