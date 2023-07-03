Sibu Health Office issues RM62,000 in compounds to individuals for smoking offences

SIBU (July 3): The Sibu Divisional Health Office’s (DHO) enforcement team issued 248 compounds notices totalling RM62,000 to individuals in the first half of the year for smoking offenses related to the Control of Tobacco Product Regulations 2004.

The DHO visited 886 eatery premises here from Jan 1 to June 30 and also issued 29 compounds to owners of the premises.

“There has been an increase in (compound) notices issued with 277 notices (issued between Jan 1 and June 30 this year), compared to 80 notices, during the same period last year,” said the DHO.

“Failure to pay the compound will be brought to court. Any individual committing an offense is punishable by a fine not exceeding RM10,000 or imprisonment not exceeding two years.”

Owners of premises who fail to comply can be dealt with under Regulation 12(1)(a) and Regulation 12(1)(b).

“(Under) Regulation 12(1)(a) – (the owner can be) fined not exceeding RM3,000 or face imprisonment not exceeding six months.

“(Under) Regulation 12(1)(b) – (the owner can be) fined not exceeding RM5,000 or face imprisonment not exceeding one year,” said the health office.

The DHO pointed out that the prohibition of smoking in eateries seeks to prevent second-hand smoke for other diners.

“Those willing to stop smoking may visit the clinic for the Quit Smoking Programme,” added the office.