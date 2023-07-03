KLIA incident can hurt Sabah’s tourism industry

KOTA KINABALU (July 3): The incident at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) where a Chinese tourist was detained by the Immigration could hurt Sabah’s tourism industry, said Tourism, Culture and Environment Minister Datuk Christina Liew.

However, with the Prime Minister taking charge, Liew is confident that the relevant authorities and parties concerned can swiftly resolve the allegations of corruption in handling foreign tourists at the KLIA.

She expressed deep concern that such allegations would be detrimental to Malaysia’s tourism sector, should potential tourists avoid our country as their holiday destination.

“We are relieved to hear from the PM that the Cabinet would discuss the matter this Wednesday, and his assurance that an investigation would be conducted into the allegations (made by Minister of Tourism Arts and Culture Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing).

“Malaysia, including Sabah and Sarawak, had always relished the visits of Chinese tourists in the past, and so, we should not let this alleged incident destroy our good relationship.

“We welcome all tourists and visitors, and want them to enjoy the enchanting beauty of our land and Malaysians’ warm hospitality,” she said in a statement on Monday.

Liew was commenting on Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s surprise visit to the KLIA on Sunday and his statement that appropriate action will be taken against those involved.

“In particular this unfortunate situation could hurt Sabah’s tourism industry which is on a recovery trajectory, after we have started reopening our international borders.

“Tourism activity is picking up post pandemic as tourists have started coming to Sabah in droves, with the resumption of direct scheduled flights from China and Korea, among other countries,” she said.

Liew is currently leading a high-level delegation from the ministry on an official working visit to China. The working visit until July 9 will cover Shanghai, Xian and Beijing.

During this official visit, Liew will hold important meetings with Chinese government officials and airline representatives to discuss tourism-related matters and explore opportunities for collaboration.