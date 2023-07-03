La Promenade Mall plays host to ‘Street of the Street’ community event

KOTA SAMARAHAN (July 3): La Promenade Mall over the weekend hosted a community event dubbed ‘Street of the Street’, combining basketball, autoshow and drifting all in one event.

Held in collaboration with FL Motorsports and FL Basketball Club, the two-day event which ended yesterday transformed the mall into a haven for motorsports enthusiasts and basketballers alike.

Over 1,000 people came to the event to enjoy the lively ambience and explore the attractions at the mall.

Among the activities held during the duration of the event included a special dunk show by basketball star Tan Wing Jet, 3×3 basketball competition, autoshow, drift taxi and tandem drifting.

‘Street of the Street’ organising chairman Andy Chong from FL Motorsports said the event served as an exceptional opportunity for enthusiasts of both basketball and motorsports to delight in their respective sports.

He added that visitors were also able to discover new activities that were unfamiliar to them at the event.

“Car drifting is an amazing sport. It takes a lot of skills and patience to drift a car. Making it look spectacular and safe is not easy, and I’m glad this genre of motorsport is developing so quickly among Sarawakians,” he said.

On the overall motorsports scene in Kuching, drifter Benny Chin said it has garnered an encouraging response over the years.

“Currently, there are more than 20 drivers in Kuching alone. For the whole of Sarawak, I think there are around 40 to 60-plus drivers,” he said.

Meanwhile, the event’s basketball marshall and co-organiser Gary Yong said the event also helped promote the street basketball culture, where enthusiasts took part in the fast-paced 3×3 street basketball competition.

He said a total of 32 teams, consisting mostly from Kuching, participated in the competition.

“Should this event becomes a success, we can try to organise for the next year’s edition,” he added.

Since its opening in 2020, developer Hock Seng Lee (HSL) has positioned La Promenade Mall as a community Mall, as it has hosted various events.

In a statement yesterday, it said this include art shows, Oktoberfest, charity events and government town halls.

“The mall, which is known for landscaping, also hosts a series of fitness events, like a year-end School Holiday Night Run and free twice-a-month functional fitness, plus 3km or 6km community runs,” HSL said.