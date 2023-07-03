Nancy Shukri: Home Ministry, NGOs to meet soon on citizenship issue of abandoned children

SEREMBAN (July 3): Non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and the Home Ministry (KDN) will hold a meeting soon regarding the proposed amendment to the Federal Constitution by the KDN involving the citizenship issue of abandoned children.

Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri said Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail told her about the matter this morning.

“I spoke with the minister (Saifuddin Nasution) this morning, and he was very responsive. I received a lot of responses from the NGOs, since my ministry is responsible for looking after the welfare of the children, I was asked to help with this.

“We still have time…I hope there will be new developments through the meeting session. I want the best to protect these children, thanks to the Home Minister,” she told reporters after launching the 2023 National Community-Based Rehabilitation (PPDK) conference here today.

Meanwhile, as of April, she said there were 564 PPDK nationwide that benefited 18,760 people with disabilities (PwD) involving 5,144 coordinators and staff.

Nancy said as of May 31, a total of 654,270 PwDs had been registered with the Social Welfare Department. — Bernama