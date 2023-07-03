No impact if GPS campaigns in Peninsula state polls, says political analyst

KUCHING (July 3): The presence of Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) federal ministers in the six peninsula state polls will have no effect even it campaigns there, claimed a political analyst.

Speaking to The Borneo Post, University Putra Malaysia (UPM) Political Science professor Prof Datuk Dr Jayum Jawan said that instead of garnering more support, the prospect of a lukewarm response there will only put GPS to shame.

He said thus, GPS should remain neutral and stay away from getting involved with the political games in the Peninsula.

“No need. GPS is a territorial party – it is a great and strong party in Sarawak, not in the Peninsula.

“Many GPS leaders are not known by the people in the Peninsula, and their appearance will have no real impact there. Later if they don’t get a good response, it will only shame GPS’ big and main leaders,” he said.

He was asked whether GPS should accept Barisan Nasional’s (BN) chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi’s invitation to assist them in campaigning during the upcoming six state elections in Peninsula.

Jayum opined that the deputy prime minister’s move to get GPS involved was one of the efforts for him to stay afloat.

But even if GPS accepted the proposal, this would not have much effect especially from conservative voters in the Malay community, he said.

“Umno is facing the most challenging time since its establishment in the 1950s, and is now in a very tight corner and fighting for its survival.

“The initial prediction of many is that Umno will continue to lose the support of the Peninsula Malays, as there is no competent leader who can restore the party’s glory,” he said.

Jayum also noted that Umno now has to rely on GPS to woo voters but whether or not the once-dominant party can push through remains to be seen.

“If Umno rises again, let it be on their own efforts. Later if Umno and BN lose badly, the good name of GPS will be tarnished by the defeat,” he said.