Peter claims of walking into political ‘trap’

KOTA KINABALU (July 3): Parti Kesejahteraan Demokratik Masyarakat (PKDM) president Datuk Peter Anthony claims that he had apparently walked into a political ‘trap’ which eventually led to his conviction in his trial for document forgery.

“If we look at a 2018 police report lodged by one of my 2020 trial’s star witnesses, Mohd Shukur Mohd Din, it seems like there was a political conspiracy planned to get me convicted. It was as if I had walked into a trap.

“I was not aware that this report existed. If only I had found out about it sooner and included it in my affidavit or my side’s argument in court, it would have changed the outcome of the trial as it challenges the validity of the star witness’ statement.

“I am asking the Attorney General and Court of Appeal to give me a retrial and drop all charges that were pressed against me, and the police to investigate this matter,” he said at a press conference at the PKDM’s office in Kepayan here on Monday.

Peter was referring to a social media post that went viral alleging the existence of wealthy and influential politicians who conspired with the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) to take down the former Sabah Infrastructure Development Minister in his trial for document forgery.

In the post, it was alleged that a star witness who testified against Peter in his 2020 trial, Mohd Shukur, had lodged a police report in 2018 stating that his witness statement was tampered by an MACC officer to sway the court’s decision on Peter towards a conviction.

According to the report, Mohd Shukur had stated that the statement or affidavit he had given at the Kota Kinabalu MACC office in 2017 was incorrect as he was being pressured by MACC, and a certain MACC investigating officer had added several paragraphs in his affidavit that he did not agree with.

Mohd Shukur further stated that the added paragraph which he disagreed with the most was the last line as he feels that it was malicious and politically motivated – “The suspect had intended to deceive by using Universiti Malaysia Sabah (UMS) to cause confusion and to deceive the then Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak by providing projects to the suspect’s company.”

On Monday, Peter had lodged a police report at the Penampang District Police Headquarters to urge the police to carry out an investigation on the matter and to confirm the validity of Mohd Shukur’s alleged 2018 report.

Following the report, he said he will hand the matter over to his lawyer in Kuala Lumpur for further action concerning his appeal.

The Court of Appeal has fixed July 28 for another case management of Peter’s appeal to overturn his conviction, jail term and fine for forgery.

Peter had filed an appeal to the Court of Appeal in April this year to set aside his conviction, three years’ imprisonment and RM50,000 fine or in default 15 months’ jail, imposed on him by the Sessions Court in Putrajaya on May 26, last year.

He lost his appeal in the High Court after it was dismissed on April 18 this year.

It will be Peter’s final appeal in the Court of Appeal, as his case originated from the Sessions Court.

According to the charge, Peter, as the managing director of Syarikat Asli Jati Sdn Bhd, was accused of falsifying a letter from the office of UMS deputy vice-chancellor, dated June 9, 2014, which included false statements with the intention to deceive.

He was accused of forging letters in relation to the mechanical and electrical system maintenance and service contract at UMS.

The offence was framed under Section 468 of the Penal Code, which provides for a maximum prison sentence of seven years and a fine.

Peter had paid the RM50,000 fine.