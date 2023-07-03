Road users aged 15 to 35 at high risk of accidents, says JPJ

ALOR SETAR (July 3): Road users, especially motorcyclists aged between 15 and 35 have been categorised as a high-risk group in terms of involvement with road accidents, including those involving death, according to the Road Transport Department (JPJ) data.

JPJ senior enforcement director Datuk Lokman Jamaan said the records showed that road safety awareness among those in that age bracket was still low, adding they must be made aware of the risks through advocacy efforts.

“Based on records, accident statistics and fatal accidents have started to decrease for road users aged 35 to 60. It can also be said that they (road users aged 15 to 35) are the highest group of road users,” he said at a press conference in conjunction with Ops Hari Raya Aidiladha 2023 here, last night.

He said road users in that age group were found to have committed the most traffic offences including having no driver’s license, road tax or insurance for their vehicles.

Commenting on the operation which was carried out on June 27 to 28 and July 1, Lokman said a total of 55,904 vehicles were inspected throughout the country and 37 per cent of them were found to have committed various offences.

He said a total of 20,792 offences were detected and notices were issued under the Road Transport Act 1987, the Commercial Vehicle Licensing Board Act 1987, and the Land Public Transport Act 2010.

He said motorcyclists were the highest offenders including those not having a driving licence and road tax, adding 153 motorcycles were seized.

Selangor topped the list of the most road transport offenders followed by Johor and Negeri Sembilan, he said, adding 201 vehicles were seized throughout the three-day operation.

“Meanwhile, a bus driver tested positive for heroin at Terminal Bersepadu Selatan (TBS), Kuala Lumpur,” he said.

JPJ will continue to strengthen its collaboration with relevant agencies to educate the public to always obey the rules and be prudent while driving to avoid fatal accidents, he added. – Bernama