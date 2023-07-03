Sibu Dayak Sape Club centre to begin operations in August

SIBU (July 3): The Sibu Dayak Sape Club (KSDS) has opened its own centre at Nicchi International Sibu, Floor 1, No. 6E, Jalan Kampung Dato.

Chairman Anthony Abong said they moved into the centre on July 1 and are now doing some interior design improvements.

“The KSDS center will start operating fully this August to allow us to do a little decorating at this time.

“Once complete, we will start our activities here for sape and ngajat classes,” he said today.

Anthony said having a centre will make it easier for the club to carry out related activities.

According to him, the club previously faced difficulties holding activities due to a lack of a permanent space and having to rent facilities.

“In the past, we had to rent places around Sibu to carry out our activities. Sometimes the club’s financial constraints also hampered activities because we did not have strong resources.

“When you have your own centre like this, it is easier for the club to generate income through activities,” he said.

He added members will contribute to the monthly rental for the club’s new centre.

Anthony also invited those interested in traditional sape and ngajat to join classes at the centre from next month.

For more information, contact Anthony (013-5650914) or KSDS secretary Lily Samantha (013-5788227), or send a message to KSDS on Facebook.