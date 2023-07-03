Special EC meeting this Wednesday to discuss important dates for state elections

KUALA LUMPUR (July 3): The Election Commission (EC) will hold a special meeting this Wednesday to discuss important dates for the elections in six states.

EC secretary Datuk Ikmalrudin Ishak said the meeting followed the receipt of notices of the official dissolution of the Kedah, Kelantan, Terengganu, Penang, Selangor and Negeri Sembilan state assemblies from their respective State Assembly speakers.

“The special meeting will be chaired by EC chairman Tan Sri Abdul Ghani Salleh who will discuss the important dates for the state elections, such as the date of the election writ, nomination day, polling day, the electoral roll to be used and other preparations,” he said in a statement today.

A press conference will be held immediately after the special meeting. – Bernama